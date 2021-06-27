WATCH NOW: Ready, set, MARCH! with the Kenosha parade today

Forget today’s somewhat gloomy weather forecast: Civic Veterans Parade Organizer Kris Kochman is still expecting “a good turnout.”
The city’s parade steps off at 1 p.m. from its new starting point, at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.
Kochman shares the attitude that “the show must go on,” which also drove the 2019 parade participants (and spectators) who soldiered on through a drenching rain that year.
Today’s event is the ninth parade Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison person, has organized, and she’s happy the annual spectacle is back after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s your guide to the 2021 Civic Veterans Parade:
New route
Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade will step off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.
“This change was already in the works due to scheduled road construction,” Kochman said. “That project is on hold, but because of the Uptown damage and rebuilding work, the parade won’t start there.”
The parade route takes Seventh Avenue south and curves onto Sixth Avenue to head through the Downtown area, ending at Library Park.
Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue’s median, too.
“There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade,” Kochman said.
Candy!
Also new this year: Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.
The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance on Monday, Kochman said.
Because the change happened so close to the parade date, however, Kochman cautions that this year’s event may not be a candy-filled extravaganza. “It will probably catch on more in 2022,” she predicts.
Bikes!
The community bike parade is back. All ages are welcome to participate, but you must be able to ride two miles without stopping.
To join the fun, simply show up by 12:30 p.m. today (on a bicycle) at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. Note: No walking/jogging is allowed in the bike parade. No signup is required.
‘Music, not noise’
A change the parade made in recent years will continue this year, Kochman said.
It involves the “Multiple Jurisdictional Motorcorps” group that traditionally leads off the parade — and used to do so with a sustained blast of noise. (That’s a more polite way of saying, “Cover your ears; here come those sirens.”)
The policy of “music not noise” continues.
Kochman said the motorcorps “will have a brief run of the sirens just before the parade begins but are then asked to remain silent so we can all enjoy the music. There are some people who like to hear those sirens, so we try to balance it out.”
Bands!
The parade is lighter than usual on marching bands, due to COVID-19 scuttling plans for the Kenosha Unified School District’s summer marching band season. Across the U.S., marching bands and drum and bugle corps aren’t performing this summer.
Parade spectators who enjoy traditional parade music — think Sousa marches and polkas — will hear those types of tunes from the 50-person Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin high school marching band, which leads off the First Division. The Kenosha Pops Concert (on a float, not marching) is in the Second Division, and the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., is in the parade’s Fourth Division.
Also in the parade today are local rock bands Lunde (First Division), Auto-American (Second Division) and Vertigo (Third Division).
Do I need an umbrella?
The forecast calls for “scattered storms” in the Kenosha area today, so we’ll hope those storms scatter somewhere else.
“I never worry about rain,” Kochman said, “because there’s nothing we can do about the weather.”
She’s predicting/hoping for “perfect parade weather: Moderate temperatures and no rain.”
Kenosha’s parade kicks off the city’s July 4 celebrations, Kochman added, “which continues with Celebrate America festivities on July 3 and 4. We hope to see everyone at those events.”