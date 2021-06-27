 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Ready, set, MARCH! with the Kenosha parade today
Busy Sunday

Civic Veterans Parade

Ka’Nylah Lloyd of Kenosha smiles as she watches the 2017 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. The 2021 parade steps off at 1 p.m. on June 27.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

The 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade has a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue, heading south on Seventh Avenue through the heart of Downtown.

Forget today’s somewhat gloomy weather forecast: Civic Veterans Parade Organizer Kris Kochman is still expecting “a good turnout.”

The city’s parade steps off at 1 p.m. from its new starting point, at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

Kochman shares the attitude that “the show must go on,” which also drove the 2019 parade participants (and spectators) who soldiered on through a drenching rain that year.

Today’s event is the ninth parade Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison person, has organized, and she’s happy the annual spectacle is back after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s your guide to the 2021 Civic Veterans Parade:

New route

Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade will step off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

“This change was already in the works due to scheduled road construction,” Kochman said. “That project is on hold, but because of the Uptown damage and rebuilding work, the parade won’t start there.”

The parade route takes Seventh Avenue south and curves onto Sixth Avenue to head through the Downtown area, ending at Library Park.

Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue’s median, too.

“There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade,” Kochman said.

Candy!

Also new this year: Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.

The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance on Monday, Kochman said.

Because the change happened so close to the parade date, however, Kochman cautions that this year’s event may not be a candy-filled extravaganza. “It will probably catch on more in 2022,” she predicts.

Bikes!

The community bike parade is back. All ages are welcome to participate, but you must be able to ride two miles without stopping.

To join the fun, simply show up by 12:30 p.m. today (on a bicycle) at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. Note: No walking/jogging is allowed in the bike parade. No signup is required.

‘Music, not noise’

A change the parade made in recent years will continue this year, Kochman said.

It involves the “Multiple Jurisdictional Motorcorps” group that traditionally leads off the parade — and used to do so with a sustained blast of noise. (That’s a more polite way of saying, “Cover your ears; here come those sirens.”)

The policy of “music not noise” continues.

Kochman said the motorcorps “will have a brief run of the sirens just before the parade begins but are then asked to remain silent so we can all enjoy the music. There are some people who like to hear those sirens, so we try to balance it out.”

Bands!

The parade is lighter than usual on marching bands, due to COVID-19 scuttling plans for the Kenosha Unified School District’s summer marching band season. Across the U.S., marching bands and drum and bugle corps aren’t performing this summer.

Parade spectators who enjoy traditional parade music — think Sousa marches and polkas — will hear those types of tunes from the 50-person Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin high school marching band, which leads off the First Division. The Kenosha Pops Concert (on a float, not marching) is in the Second Division, and the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., is in the parade’s Fourth Division.

Also in the parade today are local rock bands Lunde (First Division), Auto-American (Second Division) and Vertigo (Third Division).

Do I need an umbrella?

The forecast calls for “scattered storms” in the Kenosha area today, so we’ll hope those storms scatter somewhere else.

“I never worry about rain,” Kochman said, “because there’s nothing we can do about the weather.”

She’s predicting/hoping for “perfect parade weather: Moderate temperatures and no rain.”

Kenosha’s parade kicks off the city’s July 4 celebrations, Kochman added, “which continues with Celebrate America festivities on July 3 and 4. We hope to see everyone at those events.”

If you go

What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, featuring 80-plus acts 

When: 1 p.m. today (June 27)

Parade route: The parade route takes a new path this year, beginning on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, then heading south on Seventh Avenue, turning onto Sixth Avenue to travel through Downtown. The parade ends on the west side of Library Park. Parade announcers and a reviewing stand are located along Sixth Avenue at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., and across the street in Navy Memorial Park.

Theme: “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” 

Honorees: Hometown Hero 2019 Dennis Warren and Hometown Hero 2020 Pamela Mundling

Float contest: Eleven floats will compete for Best in Show. There are also first-, second- and third-place ribbons in categories including Artistic Excellence, Patriotism, Hometown Pride, Spirit/Energy and Best Use of Theme. Float judges are Kevin Poirier and Clara-lin Tappa.

Marshals: Ald. Anthony Kennedy (Pre-Parade); Michelle Nelson and Melissa Ballard (Division 1); Emma Reed, Tony Darre, Nora Krystowiak, and Ryann Robinson (Division 2); Ann Wilson, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Evelyn Pizzala (Division 3); Samantha Schuirmann and Thomas Kochman (Division 4)

For more parade information: Visit www.kenosha.org

Sponsors: The parade is organized by the City of Kenosha. Snap-on is the lead sponsor. Kenosha County also supports the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, Festival Foods and First American Bank.

Also happening today

It's a busy Sunday in Kenosha. Besides the Civic Veterans Parade, also happening today are:

Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk: Starts this morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to www.kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

Parade lineup

PRE-PARADE

Marshal: Anthony Kennedy

1. American Legion Riders – District 1

2. VFW Riders Post 1865

3. Community Bike Parade

4. American Legion Post 21 Color Guard

5. Kenosha Police Department

6. Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran

7. Kenosha Fire Department

8. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

9. Multi-jurisdictional Motor Corps

10. Scout Leaders Rescue

11. McDevitt’s Towing and Repair

12. Kenosha History Center Classic Cars

13. Jensen Towing

14. Midwest Armor Museum

DIVISION 1

Sponsored by Kenosha Kingfish

Marshals: Michelle Nelson and Melissa Ballard

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 1 Banner

Kenosha Kingfish Banner

1. BAND: Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin

2. Kenosha Women Marching for the Vote

3. Miss Kenosha 2020-2021: Alex Daher

4. Women’s Club of Kenosha

5. Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans

6. FLOAT: Mr. Blue Sings

7. Cirques Experience/Wheel Jam

8. FLOAT: Danish Sisterhood of America (Women and their Bicycles)

9. Hometown Hero 2019: Dennis Warren

9a Hometown Hero 2020: Pamela Mundling

10. Angels of Hope

11. Kenosha Knights of Columbus

12. BAND: Lunde

13. Parade Float Judges: Clara Tappa and Kevin Poirier

14. U.S. Representative Brian Steil

15. Lake Shore Pedal Tours

16 FLOAT: Snap-on

17. Jesse White Tumbling Team

DIVISION 2

Sponsored by Jockey International

Marshals: Emma Reed, Tony Darre, Nora Krystowiak, and Ryann Robinson

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 2 Banner

Jockey International Banner

1. T.J. Howell’s Rocket Cycle

2. BAND: Kenosha Pops Concert Band

3. FLOAT: Navy Club of Kenosha Ship No. 40

4. Kenosha DeMolay Chapter

5. FLOAT: Bradford Cheerleading Team

6. Classic Ms Sweetheart America; Tracy Stein-Griffin

7. Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts

8. State Representative Tip McGuire

9. BAND: Auto-American

10. State Representative Tod Ohnstad

11. UW-Parkside / College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies

12. State Senator Bob Wirch

13. FLOAT: Moose Lodge 286

14. Miss Bristol: Haley Gorsuch

15. Zumba with Lili

16. TeBala Motor Patrol

DIVISION 3

Sponsored by Festival Foods

Marshals: Ann Wilson, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala, and Evelyn Pizzala

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 3 Banner

Festival Foods Banner

1. County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriquez

2. Municipal Court Judge Michael Easton

3. BAND/FLOAT: The Greasers

4. Miss Midwest High School United States 2021: Liberty Ludwig and Miss USA Ambassador Great Lakes Teen; Mariah Bader

5. Miss Sunshine State USA Ambassador 2021: Avalon Border

6. USA Ambassador 2021: Maya Guzman and Jessey Leisso

7. FLOAT: Garden of Eatin’

8. BAND: Elite Striders Drill Team

9. Kenosha Public Library

10. Dr. Destruction’s Crimson Theatre

11. BAND: Vertigo

12. Kenosha.com

13. FLOAT: Republican Party of Kenosha County

14. State Bank of the Lakes

DIVISION 4

Sponsored by First American Bank

BANNERS:

Snap-on Banner

Division 4 Banner

First American Bank Banner

Marshals: Samantha Schuirmann and Thomas Kochman

1. Those Funny Little People

2. FLOAT: Hospice Alliance

3. Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson

4. Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and County Clerk Regi Bachochin

5. Sleep in Heavenly Peace

6. National Sweetheart Little Miss: Evangeline Azure

7. Tavern League of Wisconsin Safe Ride Program

8. Kenosha Community Media

9. Human First Project

10. Care Animal Hospital

11. FLOAT: Kenosha County Democratic Party

12. Kenosha Green Congregations

13. Fairytale Birthday Company

14. Tabak Law LLC

15. Otto Nelson Moving and Storage

16. BAND: River City Rhythm

17. City Bus

