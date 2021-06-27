WATCH NOW: Ready, set, MARCH! with the Kenosha parade today

The policy of “music not noise” continues.

Kochman said the motorcorps “will have a brief run of the sirens just before the parade begins but are then asked to remain silent so we can all enjoy the music. There are some people who like to hear those sirens, so we try to balance it out.”

Bands!

The parade is lighter than usual on marching bands, due to COVID-19 scuttling plans for the Kenosha Unified School District’s summer marching band season. Across the U.S., marching bands and drum and bugle corps aren’t performing this summer.

Parade spectators who enjoy traditional parade music — think Sousa marches and polkas — will hear those types of tunes from the 50-person Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin high school marching band, which leads off the First Division. The Kenosha Pops Concert (on a float, not marching) is in the Second Division, and the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., is in the parade’s Fourth Division.

Also in the parade today are local rock bands Lunde (First Division), Auto-American (Second Division) and Vertigo (Third Division).

Do I need an umbrella?