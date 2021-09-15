WATCH NOW: Recommendations presented for improving city snow removal procedures

Increasing part-time seasonal staff, adding plowing equipment, installing a salt and brine station and strictly enforcing parking are among the recommendations issued in a long-awaited study aimed at improving snow and ice removal from Kenosha streets during winter months.
The recommendations were among a dozen presented by City Administrator John Morrissey to the Public Works Committee during a more than hour-long discussion Monday night.
The committee did not act on the recommendations, which are expected to be reviewed by other committees and the City Council this fall.
The council approved the administration-led review of fleet vehicles, staffing and streets in February following a late January snowstorm that dropped a foot of snow on the city, adding to the 10 inches already on the ground at the time.
A questionable decision by a former street superintendent to continue plowing major thoroughfares forced the plowing of many residential streets to be delayed for several hours, and the snowstorm also brought to light other issues, including cars staying parked on streets despite snow emergencies in effect.
Fleet evaluation
In authorizing the seven-month study, the council asked administration to determine whether the city had an adequate number of snow-clearing vehicles and if the fleet was safe for employees performing such operations. It also sought additional snow policy improvements so that all city streets would be properly cleared during snow events, regardless of their designation.
The study compared the number of lane miles serviced by city plow vehicles with other like-sized or nearby municipalities in an effort determine whether the Kenosha fleet needs more vehicles, according to Morrissey.
“We get compared with the Village of Pleasant Prairie frequently,” Morrissey said. “’Why can’t our streets be that way?’”
Morrissey said the reason now is because Pleasant Prairie has a full plow run of 5.8 miles per vehicle, while Kenosha’s is 18.3 miles per vehicle.
At the high end in the area, the City of Waukesha’s full plow run encompasses 23.2 lane miles per vehicle. Closer to Kenosha, a Racine truck clears snow for an average of 12.7 lane miles.
“We are on the high side on how many lane miles for a piece of equipment and lane miles an employee has to cover,” Morrissey said.
Costly options
To that end, public works officials brought forth three options to show how the city might optimize snow removal by reducing the number of lane miles, but with added costs. The options include full-time shifts with as many as eight to 72 employees and adding four to 36 vehicles to the city’s existing fleet. The total costs ranged from $2 million to $15.6 million, adding anywhere from $770,000 to $6.8 million annually to the budget. None of the options were currently being recommended, according to Morrissey.
The city currently employs 30 people in its street department, 21 in its parks department and 23 in its waste department, all of whom contribute to snow removal.
“Last year, we were running some of these people 16, 18 hours, and that was just too much,” Morrissey said.
Last winter, the city had 43 snow-clearing vehicles, which serviced over 1,000 lane miles, of which more than 700 miles were residential streets. The city is supposed to have 45 vehicles, but two tandem axle plows were destroyed during the rioting a year ago. Morrissey said the tandems have been on order, but their fulfillment and delivery has been delayed in large part due to the pandemic.
Salt station?
Morrissey said he believes that a more cost-effective path to efficiently clear ice and snow is to install a salt/brine station on the city’s west side, which is considered a priority. It’s estimated to cost $2 million, according to the study.
“We certainly need to start funding that, I believe,” Morrissey said.
Another recommendation, he said, is gradually adding four pieces of equipment — two tandem axle trucks with plows, a grader and an end loader — over the next four years. Morrissey said the city would start with a grader at the cost of about $500,000 and add one piece of equipment each year, for a total cost of about $1.3 million.
Other recommendations include:
Funding four part-time seasonal equipment operators from December to April at cost of $14,000.
Creating an 11th snow route, contingent on the new seasonal hires and the addition of the vehicles and equipment.
Strictly enforcing parking regulations during snow emergencies, including towing vehicles starting three hours after 5 inches of snow have fallen during a snow emergency, at a cost of $4,000 per snow event.
An increase in the number of dispatchers working a snow event from one to three or four, depending on the snowfall, at a cost of about $800 per dispatcher.
A change to make “full plow” runs when three inches of snow has fallen. Currently, the city’s policy calls for 2 inches of snowfall. The recommendation would save about $440,000.
Reviewing staff and equipment performance following events.
An evaluation by the “snow commander” on an hourly basis the need to remain on “Priority 1” streets and the need to start on residential streets.
Bogdala: Leave criteria intact
Ald. David Bogdala, vice-chair of the committee, praised Morrissey for overseeing the work on the study, adding that it exceeded his expectations.
Bogdala said he could support all but one of the recommendations, however.
“I do not support changing the full plow run (snowfall criteria) from two to three (inches),” he said.
Five years ago, the city changed its policy, lowering the full plow run snowfall amount from four to two inches, and “saw significant improvement” in snow removal efficiency, Bogdala said.
“I would not recommend making that change, and in fact, I would fight that rather vigorously if it comes down that. I hope it doesn’t,” he said. “I think all the other things that you outlined and identified are things that many of us have been saying for a long time.”
Bogdala suggested that the salt station could be sited at the city’s regional airport.
“I don’t know if that’s the right place for it, but rather than going out and buying a valuable piece of land, maybe that’s an option to look at,” he said.
Aggressive parking enforcement
In addition, improving communication and education to the public through a greater number of social media outlets, the purchase of an opt-in, electronic notification system and notifications in Spanish — at a cost of about $10,000 — are also priorities.
Ald. Bill Siel emphasized that city administration use its proposed budget for communication to make clear to the public the proposed change in policy for snow emergency parking enforcement and to take an aggressive stance toward towing more vehicles parked illegally during snowstorms.
“I think that will really save a whole lot of people some headaches and put it where it belongs, which is to share the burden which everybody is trying to carry here,” Siel said.