WATCH NOW: Recommendations presented for improving city snow removal procedures

Bogdala said he could support all but one of the recommendations, however.

“I do not support changing the full plow run (snowfall criteria) from two to three (inches),” he said.

Five years ago, the city changed its policy, lowering the full plow run snowfall amount from four to two inches, and “saw significant improvement” in snow removal efficiency, Bogdala said.

“I would not recommend making that change, and in fact, I would fight that rather vigorously if it comes down that. I hope it doesn’t,” he said. “I think all the other things that you outlined and identified are things that many of us have been saying for a long time.”

Bogdala suggested that the salt station could be sited at the city’s regional airport.

“I don’t know if that’s the right place for it, but rather than going out and buying a valuable piece of land, maybe that’s an option to look at,” he said.

Aggressive parking enforcement

In addition, improving communication and education to the public through a greater number of social media outlets, the purchase of an opt-in, electronic notification system and notifications in Spanish — at a cost of about $10,000 — are also priorities.