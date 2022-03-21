WATCH NOW: Reenactors bring to life Civil War surgery during `medical weekend' at museum

“Stanley Stosh” lay motionless atop a table surrounded by a surgeon, a doctor and a steward, Civil War reenactors of the 17th Corps Field Hospital, who were preparing to “operate.”

They had named the life-sized Civil War replica soldier and were ready to repair the “gunshot wounds” to his chest and leg during a half-hour demonstration at the Kenosha Civil War Museum. The surgery simulation was part of a two-day medical weekend at the museum at 5400 First Ave.

“What we’re going to be demonstrating here on this silent volunteer is a little bit of basic surgery. We aren’t going to get into anything fancy,” said Robert Norton, who acted as a surgeon for the demonstration before dozens of onlookers. “We’re not going to get into amputations, or the like. Just to give you an idea of what we do.”

The free event featured interactive displays including “touch the artifacts” featuring hundreds of original surgical instruments; a potions bar, representing a variety of tinctures and distillations used as medicine; pill-making with an 1800s pill roller; an undertaker’s take on embalming soldiers who died in battle; and how women nursed the wounded and sick.

“The goal of our 17th Corps Field Hospital is to teach the public the Civil War medicine and show by example what they used to do,” said William Wetzbarger, a corps member and reenactor, whose real-life job is as an operating room nurse.

Comprising the group are educators, nurses, accountants, first responders and retired law enforcement officers, among others, who perform medical demonstrations throughout the Midwest and the South.

Anesthesia used

Bob Johnson, whose role was as an anesthetic steward for the demonstration, said contrary to Hollywood portrayals, anesthesia was used during surgery and it was not unusual for the attendant administering the gas to step out of the room so he would not be overcome by the ether, which would usually knock out the patient within 6 to 8 minutes. The surgeon would then have between 12 to 16 minutes to operate before having to administer another round of the anesthetic.

Of the 600,000 surgeries performed during the Civil War, on either Union or Confederate sides, less than 80 resulted in death due to too much anesthetic Norton said before plunging his finger into the mannequin to feel for the “projectile.”

“I’m feeling something in there…there’s definitely something in there,” he said, as the crowd grew.

He then took a surgical knife to further open up the “wound” site and used bullet forceps to pull it out and away from the “muscle tissue.”

“There we go,” he said, holding it up. “It’s a musket ball, a mini ball.”

Just when he thought he was done, Norton then discovered something else in the wound.

“This is a very unlucky soldier,” he said. “It’s a button. Obviously, he was standing behind another soldier who got shot. Bullet hit the button, drove it through the first soldier into him.”

The medical corps

The 17th Corps Field Hospital is an Illinois-based nonprofit group of Civil War reenactors who play the roles of doctors, surgeons and nurses for the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest. During the Civil War, the corps marched alongside Union General William Tecumseh Sherman through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Ed Milam, who portrayed an attending physician assisting with the surgery, assisted with pulling out another musket ball right above the patient’s ankle. T

hey explained that many doctors were private physicians but only some had medical degrees. Following an apprenticeship, these doctors were often certified by the physicians for whom they apprenticed. Medical doctors, or those with degrees, paid $1,000 for what was back then a 2-year program, according to Norton. Most of the medical schools were in the north.

Of the 11,000 doctors in the Union army, only 500 had experience or training in surgery. Among the Confederates, of the 7,000 doctors, only 27 with surgical experience had completed formal medical school training.

No sterilized tools

Sterilizing surgical implements was virtually unheard of with field physicians simply washing off an instrument if it got too sticky and then, at the end of the day, polishing it with some oil, according to corps.

“Why should I wash my instruments if I’m still using them?” said Norton, fully in character of a surgeon of the time. During the war, in hospitals, such as those in New York, physicians discovered that cleansing their hands with a diluted solution of iodide resulted in better survival outcomes for patients, as did spraying carbolic acid prior to surgery, he noted.

Advancements that occurred during the war included the organization of the first ambulance service by Union Dr. Jonathan Letterman. The Ambulance Corps was deployed during the Battle of Antietam.

Female doctors

Norton also dispelled the notion that there were no women doctors.

“One of the most famous was Dr. Mary Walker,” he said, the only female doctor to earn the Medal of Honor for her service.”

Despite the medal being awarded in 1865 by then President Andrew Johnson, she was stripped of the honor after the war because she was a woman, Norton said.

“She basically told them all to pound sand and she continued to wear her medal every day for the rest of her life,” he said.

Her honor was restored 112 years later by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

