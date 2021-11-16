WATCH NOW: Religious leaders hold vigil at Library Park as they await Rittenhouse verdict

As the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberated and tension began to run high on the courthouse steps Tuesday afternoon, a group of 30 Kenosha residents gathered in peaceful prayer a few blocks away at Library Park.

Rabbi Dena Feingold, of Beth Hillel Temple and co-president of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, which organized the event, and others who spoke acknowledged that there is work to be done to tackle issues raised during the events of the last year, but prayed this work will be done peacefully.

“When the verdict is announced, some will celebrate that right has prevailed and justice was done and others will shake with outrage and despair asking, ‘Where is justice?’” Feingold said. “In these times, confronted as we are with a deep chasm in our society and with the memory of how painfully those divisions raged in this town last year, we naturally worry about what the future holds for us in the hours and days to come.”

They prayed there will not be a repeat of the violence that took place in the city last year following the Aug. 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake and for the families of those who were shot or injured during that “horrific time.”

“As faith leaders in the community we uphold the concept of justice,” the Rev. Jim Lynch, of Lakeside Lutheran Church, said. “There will be those who disagree with whatever news comes out of the courthouse. But, those disagreements should not and cannot spill out onto the streets.”

Leaders prayed for those who are afraid of the unknown and for those who are continuing the work of seeking social justice.

“The greatest common denominator is fear of the unknown about what will happen after this trial,” said the Rev. Kevin Beebe of Spirit Alive Lutheran Church, said. “Whether they believe Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty or innocent, they are afraid for our community, about what happens in this next stage.”

Veronica King, co-president of CUSH, left the courthouse steps, where she had been present for two hours, to attend the prayer vigil.

“We want to keep peace in our city regarding of the verdict,” King said. “We’re keeping everyone in prayer for continued healing prayers for victims and their families.”

Visiting clergy also take part

Faith leaders from throughout the state also joined local residents in prayer.

“We wanted to be here in solidarity with the local community and represent all of those folks who couldn’t be here physically but who are holding Kenosha in prayer right now,” the Rev. Kerri Parker, of the Wisconsin Council of Churches, said.

Parker said people are grieving nationwide that “things have come to this.”

“There are so many layers of brokenness that it has taken to get us to this point —brokenness in individual lives and brokenness in systems,” she said. “That is not something that can be healed rapidly. That takes a long time, a lot of work and prayers to undo.”