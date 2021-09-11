WATCH NOW: Remembering 9/11: Kenosha resident witnessed Pentagon attack

Twenty years ago, Phillip Jahnke, a 1996 graduate of Central High School in Paddock Lake, was driving on Interstate 395 in Washington, D.C., a route that took him right by the Pentagon.

That morning, he had heard the news about a plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, and had watched the live coverage of a second plane striking the South Tower. The sobering images were understandably distracting.

“I looked at the clock, and ‘oh sh—, I’m late to work,’” Jahnke said, recalling that morning.

Jahnke was 23 at the time, and “right out of college.” After graduating from Michigan State University, he took a job as an assistant manager at the Palm Restaurant in D.C., just two miles from the Pentagon.

As he was driving, he said he saw a plane flying over the highway. This by itself wasn’t unusual, Reagan National Airport was right next to the highway, and he had seen numerous planes taking off and landing during his commute to work.

But this one was lower and going the wrong way, coming towards him.

“I remember saying, ‘it seems to be off course,’” Jahnke said. “It did a hard bank left and down.”

Traffic comes to a halt