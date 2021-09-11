WATCH NOW: Remembering 9/11: Kenosha resident witnessed Pentagon attack

Twenty years ago, Phillip Jahnke, a 1996 graduate of Central High School in Paddock Lake, was driving on Interstate 395 in Washington, D.C., a route that took him right by the Pentagon.
That morning, he had heard the news about a plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, and had watched the live coverage of a second plane striking the South Tower. The sobering images were understandably distracting.
“I looked at the clock, and ‘oh sh—, I’m late to work,’” Jahnke said, recalling that morning.
Jahnke was 23 at the time, and “right out of college.” After graduating from Michigan State University, he took a job as an assistant manager at the Palm Restaurant in D.C., just two miles from the Pentagon.
As he was driving, he said he saw a plane flying over the highway. This by itself wasn’t unusual, Reagan National Airport was right next to the highway, and he had seen numerous planes taking off and landing during his commute to work.
But this one was lower and going the wrong way, coming towards him.
“I remember saying, ‘it seems to be off course,’” Jahnke said. “It did a hard bank left and down.”
Traffic comes to a halt
According to Jahnke’s account from 20 years ago, Flight 77 struck the grassy area in front of the Pentagon before “it just went right in.”
There was an explosion, and the rush hour traffic slowed, then came to a halt. People began getting out of their cars, trying to use their cell phones, Jahnke included.
“Everybody was trying to call somebody, something,” Jahnke said.
After about 15 minutes, police officers on motorcycles came down the road, and told everyone to turn around and go back. Jahnke said they seemed distressed.
“I drove home the wrong way all the way back to my exit,” Jahnke said.
Views changed
Sept. 11 marked a turning point in U.S. history, with consequences that have lasted to this day. At the end of August, the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan after two decades of war that began in response to the largest terrorist attack in American history.
“We didn’t think of terrorists, ever,” Jahnke said of pre-9/11 America. “It was a different lifestyle, I guess.”
And now, 20 year later, Jahnke is 43-years-old, and owns the Lake George Lodge in Bristol along with his brother. Much like many other Americans, he said that 9/11 changed his world view.
“A lot of people in the world hate us,” Jahnke said.
However, time has marched on. Today, Jahnke said his story has become an icebreaker he uses when meeting new people, a “where you were on 9/11” that packs an extra punch.
“It just causes people to drop everything,” Jahnke said.