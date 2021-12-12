WATCH NOW: Resident gets early Christmas gift from Habitat Kenosha: A new home

A year ago, Janessa Rodriguez learned she would be getting a home through Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha sometime in 2022.

Once she had paid her “sweat equity,” Janessa and her two young children would finally have their own house.

Friday evening, more than a year ahead of schedule and just in time for Christmas, Angela Elliot, executive director of Habitat Kenosha, handed over the keys to Janessa’s new home in the 2000 block of 45th Street.

“It’s surreal, I can’t believe it,” Janessa said. “I drove here and thought, is this happening?”

Although the roughly 1,700 square foot house was still missing the furniture movers were bringing in Saturday, it was far from empty, with dozens of Habitat Kenosha volunteers, church friends and even local politicians gathered to celebrate.

Janessa said the news came as a surprise, since she hadn’t expected to move until more than a year from now. Her original home was going to be in Wilson Heights, and Janessa said she had even attended a ground-breaking ceremony.

Then, Habitat Kenosha told her an already completed home had opened up, and she had been moved up the list.

‘Dream come true’

Janessa, who works full time while taking care of her son and daughter, said they had been living in an apartment, which wasn’t adequate long-term for her family. With the house came safety and financial stability.

“It was a dream come true,” Janessa said. “All I could think of was getting here before Christmas.”

Janessa’s son Javian, who turns 12 next month, said his mom always got emotional when talking about the new home.

“I said, ‘You’re crying already?’” Javian joked.

Javian got a bit teary-eyed himself when he spoke to the gathered group, however. He talked about first seeing his room and his excitement at getting to decorate it, as well as how overwhelmed he was by how many people had expressed their love for his mother through their journey.

“I never got that so many people loved my mom like this,” Javian said.

That included Dan Migacz, chief financial officer of AM Woodland Outdoor Design, where Janessa works as office manager. The landscaping company provided its services free of charge for her new home.

“I’m super excited, Janessa definitely deserves it,” Migacz said. “She works her butt off for her kids.”

Despite the tears, Javian still managed to sneak in a joke about hopefully getting a trampoline in the sizable backyard.

“I never thought I’d have a big yard that can fit a trampoline,” Javian said, “But I don’t think I’m going to get a trampoline.”

State representatives Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, also attended to welcome the new family to the community.

“This is great, its heartwarming that she’s getting this opportunity before the holidays,” Kerkman said.

Provide a hand up

Elliot said, after more than 200 hours of volunteering Janessa had put in, she considered this “a hand up, not a hand out.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Elliot said. “She’s been a blessing to Habitat, she’ll be a blessing to her community.”

Angela said the new house is the first from Habitat Kenosha built specifically to be handicapped accessible, a trait that future projects will share.

Pastor Kevin Taylor of Journey Church attended to bless the house, and wished Angela the best as a new homeowner.

“I’m just excited for her,” Kevin said. “It’s an opportunity to have a place of her own.”

Work on Wilson Heights Habitat homes will continue. Habitat Kenosha hopes to complete its 20th house in the community by spring 2023.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0