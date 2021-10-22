WATCH NOW: Residents go all out with Halloween decorating

The sun is setting earlier, leaves are crunching under foot and the cold winds of autumn are blowing.

In other words, it’s Halloween season.

Area residents have been busy decking their houses and yards with all sorts of creepy creatures, and I am here for it all. Anything to distract me from real-world worries is most welcome.

Look for these outstanding local Halloween displays:

The skeletons are back at 4037 Seventh Ave. Each year, a merry band of skeletons hangs out in the yard. The skeletons are often topical (2020’s display had a COVID-19 theme, complete with Dr. Fauci and sanitizing wipes), but this year is a classic “Wizard of Oz” theme. Look for Dorothy and her friends, and if you’ve ever wondered what became of the Lollipop Guild in Munchkinland ... here’s your answer. This display that is not lighted, so get there before dark.

A spooky graveyard, complete with lighting and sound effects, can be found in the front yard at 5522 49th Ave. It’s not too creepy during the day, but after dark? Look out!