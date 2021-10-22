WATCH NOW: Residents go all out with Halloween decorating

The sun is setting earlier, leaves are crunching under foot and the cold winds of autumn are blowing.
In other words, it’s Halloween season.
Area residents have been busy decking their houses and yards with all sorts of creepy creatures, and I am here for it all. Anything to distract me from real-world worries is most welcome.
Look for these outstanding local Halloween displays:
The skeletons are back at 4037 Seventh Ave. Each year, a merry band of skeletons hangs out in the yard. The skeletons are often topical (2020’s display had a COVID-19 theme, complete with Dr. Fauci and sanitizing wipes), but this year is a classic “Wizard of Oz” theme. Look for Dorothy and her friends, and if you’ve ever wondered what became of the Lollipop Guild in Munchkinland ... here’s your answer. This display that is not lighted, so get there before dark.
A spooky graveyard, complete with lighting and sound effects, can be found in the front yard at 5522 49th Ave. It’s not too creepy during the day, but after dark? Look out!
Coming soon: Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch will soon feature about 160 jack-o’-lanterns at 9210 63rd St. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. While we wait for the pumpkin display, however, the spooky yard is reason enough to stop by. Note: The expertly carved pumpkins will be on display nightly at dusk, starting Oct. 29 through Nov. 1. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society.
While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other two homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue.
In the White Caps subdivision, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. Also in White Caps, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.
A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.
Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade. “The majority of the dummies are homemade, except for the masks,” she said. If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! One of those dummies might just be “alive.”
Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with lights and inflatables. (And, yes, you should check out their home at Christmastime, too.) Look for more decorations a few houses north of here, across the street. In this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.
If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!
Stage classics
It seemed fitting that my first time attending a live, in-person play since COVID-19 shutdowns was “The Penelopiad” at UW-Parkside.
The drama is Margaret Atwood’s twist on an ancient Greek story and even features a Greek Chorus.
You can’t get more classical theater than that! The final performances are 7 tonight and Saturday night and 2 p.m. Sunday. There’s also a 2 p.m. matinee today. Tickets are free (what a friend calls “the Kenosha special”) but must be reserved at uwp.edu/therita.
Another sort of theater classic — Neil Simon’s 1965 comedy “The Odd Couple” — is playing this weekend only at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.
The Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe’s production is your chance to jump back into live theater with Felix and Oscar and those Pigeon sisters. Plus, Simon wrote a line featuring a very clever take on F.U. Shows are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 and $13 and are available at the door.
Semper fi!
In my Oct. 17 story on 97-year-old World War II veteran Tom VanDahm and his recent Honor Flight visit to the Washington, D.C., monuments, I misidentified one of those monuments in a photo of VanDahm and his Honor Flight companion.
The two are posing in front of the U.S. Marines Corps War Memorial and not, as the cutline says, the Korean War Veterans Memorial. (Only the base is visible in the photo, and I saw the word “Korea” and made an assumption.)
It’s always bad to make a mistake in the newspaper, and we try mightily to avoid it. What’s worse is that my father and three of my brothers-in-law were all Marines. How could I get this wrong?
What’s great is VanDahm’s service (he’s an Army veteran) and the service of everyone in our armed forces. We salute you.
