WATCH NOW: Residents review proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood concepts, weigh in on plans

A second information gathering session for the city’s ambitious plan to transform a former Chrysler factory site into an innovation district drew dozens of residents who turned out to weigh in on conceptual plans Tuesday night.
The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is a proposed $1 billion project that aims to revitalize the 107-acre site. The area has since been cleaned up and would include an innovation center. And as announced last month, LakeView Technology Academy, would be among its educational components.
The plan is focused on transforming the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th Streets into a hub for innovation. It aims to modernize six surrounding neighborhoods that are adjacent or near to it. Those neighborhoods are: Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown.
Innovation district
During Tuesday’s presentation held at the former Brown Bank at 2222 63rd Street, Tom Rogers, presenter and a principal for the SmithGroup, which is developing the master plan, described the “innovation district” as one that includes the neighborhoods and seeks to combine opportunities for business and employment, as well as, education.
“An innovation district is not a research park. It is not a business park,” he said.
Ultimately innovation will drive the community, its neighborhoods and jobs that come forth, he said.
“We recognize that as an innovation district we want to be an innovation hub for Southeastern Wisconsin, moving forward and we want to create opportunities for young people to stay. Or, for our young people to come back,” he said.
‘More green space’
At its initial public input session in May, SmithGroup, initiated a survey that received nearly 900 responses. Approximately 90 percent of respondents were Kenosha residents and 650 of those surveyed lived within three miles of the former Chrysler site.
The largest percentage of responses came from those who wanted more green space, or 44% incorporated into the site. Other responses included greater support for economic development, creating more things for kids to do, as well, neighborhood accessibility, inclusivity and affordability, he said.
“And, (a) grocery. Those were things we heard a lot. Very important things we heard over and over,” he said.
Rogers said residents wanted the innovation neighborhood plan to have paths that were both “walkable and bikeable” to and from the site. In addition, economic outcomes for the site include creating housing options, supporting commercial development, creating employment opportunities and establishing a “neighborhood hub,” with services supporting the neighborhood, among others.
Three concepts
At the Tuesday meeting, SmithGroup presented three working site concepts, including one with a centralized “civic park” and streets that veer from the traditional streets on the grid. Also, a traditional grid-style layout with 52nd Street to the north containing much of the opportunity for commercial and office space, with integrated smaller spaces. And a third concept that would connect 56th to 52nd streets with a curved boulevard resulting in the open space becoming the core destination space within the site. Residents who attended the session indicated their preferences by affixing “green dots” to the ones they liked best.
Rogers said from the three concepts, the group expects to develop a fourth concept to be presented with greater detail at another public input session later this summer.
“We recognize that this development is something that is going to take a number of years. Not all going to get built in a year,” he said. “What we’re really going to help do is create that infrastructure, create some of the first roads and circulation that we have, create some of those first open spaces. Setting that stage and then setting the precedent for how this goes together, it helps to attract businesses. Those businesses will get developed over time.
Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Project Manager Ed St. Peter encouraged residents to note their preferences as the flow of traffic through the site is “critical.”
“Don’t think there’s some pre-determined plan, because there’s not,” he told the more than 50 people who attended the session. A third public input session is planned in the next six to eight weeks.
Resident takeaways
Some who attended Tuesday’s session wondered whether the city could have attracted more residents from diverse communities.
“I wished that I could see more canvassing efforts from the city … to try and draw those individuals out, too,” said Kenosha resident Whitney Cabal. “It’s not enough.”
Jeremy Walker of Kenosha said he was concerned about gentrification.
“I think you’re seeing it here,” he said. “It’s been happening already. I’m not saying it’s necessarily a bad thing because it’s an eye-opener, as well. With this innovation project here, I just want to see it inclusive for all people,” he said. “I want to see it serve even the people in the Uptown district.”
Uptown, which is one of the neighborhoods included in the innovation neighborhood plan, is among the most racially and culturally diverse districts in the city. Last year, it was also the hardest hit by the destruction caused by rioters following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“Kenosha needs understanding, you know? It doesn’t need judgments or misplaced hate. It needs understanding,” he said. “And the only way we can understand is coming together and really actually working together.”
Angela Elliot, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, said while the city’s survey responses revealed that most preferred to see more green space, the conceptual drawings did not appear to represent them in large proportions for the proposed innovation site. Nevertheless, according to Elliot, affordable housing must be a priority.
“Affordable housing is what we’re going to advocate for first,” she said.