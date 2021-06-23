WATCH NOW: Residents review proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood concepts, weigh in on plans

“Don’t think there’s some pre-determined plan, because there’s not,” he told the more than 50 people who attended the session. A third public input session is planned in the next six to eight weeks.

Resident takeaways

Some who attended Tuesday’s session wondered whether the city could have attracted more residents from diverse communities.

“I wished that I could see more canvassing efforts from the city … to try and draw those individuals out, too,” said Kenosha resident Whitney Cabal. “It’s not enough.”

Jeremy Walker of Kenosha said he was concerned about gentrification.

“I think you’re seeing it here,” he said. “It’s been happening already. I’m not saying it’s necessarily a bad thing because it’s an eye-opener, as well. With this innovation project here, I just want to see it inclusive for all people,” he said. “I want to see it serve even the people in the Uptown district.”

Uptown, which is one of the neighborhoods included in the innovation neighborhood plan, is among the most racially and culturally diverse districts in the city. Last year, it was also the hardest hit by the destruction caused by rioters following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.