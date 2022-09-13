WATCH NOW: Residents seek greater racial diversity, engagement on equity issues and accountability from law enforcement

Residents at a Kenosha County commission listening session said they want a law enforcement agency that reflects the community’s diversity and greater accountability from officers who will engage with the public on issues of racial equity at forums.

These were among the messages the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission heard Monday night at the last in a series of listening sessions seeking feedback on law enforcement’s relationship with diverse communities, how the Sheriff’s Department can build trust with residents and the differences in the way the agency interacts with people of color and minority groups.

The commission, which has held forums over the past two months, is expected to present its findings to the Kenosha County Board’s Executive Committee on Sept. 22.

Reflect community

“I think the (Kenosha) Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department should reflect what the community looks like,” said Darren Mattox at the session at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist.

Kenosha has greater racial diversity now, he said.

“There was a time people of color were called invisible. Well, we’re not invisible anymore,” he said.

While he noted changes in the Police Department, he’s concerned about retaining diversity in law enforcement. At one point he had the opportunity to ask a class of police recruits whether they lived in Kenosha.

“Not one hand went up,” he said, learning that some of the minority recruits were from Illinois.

The Rev. Lawrence Kirby of The Acts Church in Kenosha also believes officers should live in the communities they serve in order to build trust.

“There’s a degree of freedom of being able to live 45 minutes away and policing another town. You don’t have the same sense of ownership and accountability,” he said.

Community service

Kirby said that in order to build better trust, law enforcement agencies should have new requirements of its officers.

“No. 1, I think law enforcement should look at communities that have high police interaction and develop a neighborhood program where they walk the beat intentionally in those neighborhoods to build relationships in those neighborhoods outside of moments where they’re called in,” he said.

“Secondly, I think law enforcement should have to volunteer with community organizations. They should build partnerships in the communities that they serve and that this community service should be built into the (job) promotion process,” he said. “That, in order to be promoted in law enforcement, you have to log a number of community service hours in under-served communities, actually working with those who have (been) over-policed.”

Kirby said programs and partnerships should be created between schools and law enforcement that “teach kids their rights” in addition to policy and policing techniques.

“So, that as children grow up in our community, they have a more firm understand of why police officers make certain demands of what their rights are as a citizen,” Kirby said.

Kirby said much of the mistrust of law enforcement and the criminal justice system has historical roots as well — in slavery. Policing in America began with “slave patrols” at the start of the 1700s in South Carolina, according to Kirby. By 1800, municipal policing was established in Boston.

“One of the challenges that has been created by centuries of policing in our country, is that law enforcement has been used historically to enforce unjust and racist laws,” he said.

He said that coupled with “toxic masculinity” and the “macho” and “overly aggressive policing” practices in law enforcement in the country, a dangerous environment has been created, not just for people of color, but for the officers themselves.

“And so, we’ve seen that even in Kenosha, even in our own city,” he said.

Racial profiling

Kenosha resident Porchè Bennett Bey said there are significant differences in the way local law enforcement interacts with minorities, especially, as it pertains to racial profiling.

“We see it on a daily basis,” she said. “We can literally be listening to the same thing. They’re looking for a specific person. They will literally stop six different people because they look like the description.

“And, now you’re going to jail and you’re not even the person they’re looking for. And a lot of people don’t get that apology they deserve, either,” she said. “A lot of these people don’t have backgrounds or anything, but they get arrested because they look like someone, (the) right fit, a description. To me, that is wrong.”

She said the commission should also have had law enforcement at the listening sessions.

“A lot of them feel because they have a badge that they’re more superior, but in reality, they’re just like us when they get off, go home and take that uniform off,” she said.

She said that it’s hard to build trust when officers are not willing to have “civil conversation” with people in the community, including those who have committed and served time for their offenses.

“Because they’re law enforcement, they’re automatically right,” she said. “It doesn’t work that way. Everybody has to come to a common ground.”

While the listening sessions have invited the community to ask the hard questions, she wondered why those who police them were absent.

“Honestly, I felt you should have had officers here to speak at this meeting, not just people from the community, because then they would really understand how we, as a people, feel about them and, they can actually address how they feel.

“Then, there’s a way to get that broken ice. Then, you can have people who are willing to sit at a table and have that hard conversation, where there’s actually community leaders and parents and even younger people (who) should be in these meetings because they have a lot to say about this, as well,” she said.

She said that in order to build trust, officers have to come to the meetings.

“So they can understand how we feel and maybe then they’ll be able to have time to think and want to relay how they feel and then we can have discussions on how to make things better,” she said.