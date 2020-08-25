WATCH NOW: Residents wake to destruction in Uptown; 30 businesses destroyed or damaged

Wright and Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police Department both said they were unsure of the number of arrests since protests began. DeWitt said one person was arrested Sunday for a gun-related offense, and said there have been arrests for burglary related to looting. More information on arrests may be available Tuesday afternoon.

Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said there were 34 active fires associated with the unrest, with 30 businesses destroyed or damaged along with an unknown number of residences. He said two firefighters were treated for dehydration. A firefighter from another department that was providing mutual aid to the city was taken to the hospital for chest pain.

Witness ‘speechless’

Carr stood on her front porch on 63rd Street watching the firefighters. She said there were three separate fires visible from her house overnight. She said a mattress store exploded, spreading to other buildings.“I’m speechless,” she said. “I understand why this is happening, but people are forgetting that people still have to live here. It was total chaos.”

Residents said police in the area seemed to be focused on protecting firefighters. A resident who identified himself only as Scott said protesters were coming down his block in Uptown telling residents “don’t worry, we’re not burning houses.”