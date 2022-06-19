WATCH NOW: Resiliency, unity stressed by Governor Evers in visit for Kenosha's Juneteenth Celebration

Governor Tony Evers touched on the importance of resiliency, unity, and tearing down barriers during an appearance Saturday at Kenosha’s Juneteenth Celebration.

“This is a moment to celebrate the resilience and strength of Black Americans,” Evers said. “This is also a moment that we have to promise to do more, do better ... because we have to create a state where everyone can achieve their dreams.”

Evers addressed the crowd of Juneteenth attendees in the late afternoon at 52nd Street at 13th Court. He spoke of issues and challenges facing Wisconsin.

“I don’t have to tell you the inequities that come when we talk about education, access to healthcare, and the criminal justice system,” said Evers. “We know that racism is a public health issue, and a crisis. We know it has harmed generations of Wisconsinites and requires action.”

“I know we can do the right things to make Wisconsin a better place to work, live, and raise a family, which is why I am running for reelection,” Evers said.

Speaking with the Kenosha News, Evers emphasized the importance of such community events.

“These celebrations bring so much to your community. Juneteenth is such an important date across the state of Wisconsin and our nation. People are here celebrating some really important things,” he said.

“It’s a lot of positive energy,” said Evers, and event organizer Alvin Owens agreed.

“I think it’s been outstanding,” said Owens, “I’m overwhelmed by how beautiful this day has been – the amount of people that showed up today, the love, the unity – everybody is here today, and that was our goal.”

Cyndean Jennings, education chairperson for the Kenosha NAACP, appreciated the governor’s visit.

“It says a lot for him to have taken the time out of his schedule to come to the city of Kenosha, and acknowledge the efforts that the organizers have put in place today to honor Juneteenth,” Jennings said. “I know that meant a lot to our community.”

Jennings and organizers estimated that attendance for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration was about three times greater than in the past.

“We appreciate that our governor recognizes the importance of Juneteenth to the African American community. Not only was his presence important, but also his comments about his support,” said Tim Mahone, who was involved heavily in the planning and execution of the Juneteenth Celebration.

“It’s so good to see this event grow,” Mahone said. “More vendors, more attendees, more smiling faces ... the fact that we can come together and socialize today is absolutely beautiful.”

Following Evers’ speech, a youth talent show was held and then Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes closed out the night with some final comments.

