WATCH NOW: Restaurants owners working to keep customers safe
DINING OUT DURING COVID

WATCH NOW: Restaurants owners working to keep customers safe

When Patrick and Alicia Patterson opened Iguana Wana in Pleasant Prairie three years ago, they were hoping to build a business based on fresh, hand-crafted dishes and drinks.

And everything was going well with the Mexican restaurant — until March came and, with it, a shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business was going up and up. We were so excited — and then the rug was pulled out from us,” Alicia said.

Mid-March “really shut us down,” Patrick said.

The couple, who owned Casa Bonita for many years in downtown Libertyville, Ill., before selling that restaurant in 2015, are no strangers to the business.

But operating during a global pandemic is something they never anticipated.

When all inside dining was banned earlier this spring, they developed new ways to keep customers coming for take-out meals.

Alicia drew some inspiration from her love for the fast-food chain Portillo’s.

“When we would go there, we’d eat the fries in the car so they wouldn’t get cold,” Alicia said. “We encouraged people to tailgate in our parking lot instead of waiting to eat when they got home. People had a lot of fun with it.”

To streamline the to-go business, Patrick said, they talked with their employees about how to make it work.

“The staff let us know how to run it better,” he said. “We added phone lines and a new numbering system to keep the orders straight. The best way to operate is to get everyone together and work it out.”

Fever detecting

Iguana Wana, 9080 76th St., still does curbside service, but now people are also dining inside the restaurant again.

The No. 1 issue, they say, is making sure the public — and their staff members — all feel safe.

A big part of that effort starts when customers walk through the door.

Patrick purchased a Dermalog fever detection system, which measures body temperature by scanning people’s faces using infrared and thermal sensor technology.

“I researched it for a few weeks, and this one from Germany is the best,” he said. “They use it in airports in Europe.”

The fever detector “grabs” people remotely as they walk inside, and an alarm will sound if a fever is detected.

“I was upset at him for buying it because it cost $7,000,” Alicia said. “But it really does make people feel safe.”

So far, no customers or staff members have set off the fever detector, but Patrick puts “a warm rag on my forehead once in a while to make sure the alarm is working.”

Masking up, waiting in vehicles

Other ways the Pattersons are working to make people feel comfortable at their restaurant include requiring masks for employees and customers (“We did this right away,” Patrick said. “We even bought 800 face masks and handed them out to people.”); operating four commercial air exchangers 24 hours a day; using disposable menus and butcher paper on tables; placing silverware in disposable bags; and having sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.

Also, when customers are waiting for a table to open up, they can wait outside in their car or even run errands at a nearby store. That way, it doesn’t get crowded in the foyer.

“We send them a text when a table is ready,” Alicia said. “Sometimes they’re shopping and ask for a few more minutes, so we send another text 20 minutes later.”

All the safety procedures have increased their costs, but it’s necessary, the Pattersons said.

“We want people to feel safe; that’s our priority,” Alicia said.

Because the restaurant is spacious, socially distancing customers from other groups works well.

In July 2018, about eight months after opening, Iguana Wana’s outdoor porch opened. It is enclosed and has heated flooring, enabling it to be open all year.

“Everybody loves it,” said Patrick.

He also runs a construction company and was able to do extensive renovations on the building before opening Iguana Wana.

What hasn’t changed is the restaurant’s interior design, which carries a beach resort theme. The area over the bar and the large dining room have straw roofs supported by bamboo. That vibe carries over to the porch, too.

All these changes haven’t been easy — Patrick admits “I sit up at night sometimes wondering ‘what else can we do?’” — but the couple are determined to make it work.

“My wife and I haven’t taken a check from here since this started,” Patrick said. “We really want to keep it open, to keep our employees working and to keep our customers happy.”

Some of the changes, like increased sanitizing, are probably here to stay, he added.

“My wife is a clean freak anyway,” he said, laughing, “which is very good in the restaurant business.”

As the restaurant’s third anniversary approaches in early December, the Pattersons are looking ahead to better days in 2021.

“It’s gotta be a better year,” Patrick said. We can’t wait until 2020 is over.”

Until then, they are working hard to keep their customers and employees safe and healthy. And, when they get a minute, they develop new offerings like a seasonal pear margarita for the holidays.

It’s served with a side of fever detection, fresh butcher paper on the table and plenty of hand sanitizer.

Local eateries in 'whole new world'

Dino Katris has been in the restaurant business for several years, and he's never seen such challenging times.

COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on capacity forced Katris and his staff to adjust to new ways of operating.

For the first time, his La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road, will offer delivery service, starting after Thanksgiving.

"We'll be doing the deliveries ourselves, as a way to keep our employees working," he said. 

Katris also tries to "be creative with our menu, launching some seasonal specials."

As for the menus themselves, customers are encouraged to scan a QR code on each table to read the selections. Other new practices include extra sanitizing ("We were a clean restaurant anyway," Katris said, gesturing around the La Fogata dining area, "but now we have a deep-clean done every morning at 5 a.m."), temperature checks for staff members and face masks required for everyone.

Still, it's been a struggle to attract customers.

"The summer was busy, because people could sit outside," he said. "Now people are being more cautious, which I understand, as the COVID numbers keep going up."

He's looking forward to better days in 2021 — "I hope that vaccine gets going quickly" — and focuses on keeping his staff employed.

As the Roots Hospitality Group, Katris and his business partner, Eleasar Estrada, also own and operate the Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road, and the new El Camino restaurant, 9900 77th St.

"With the three restaurants," he said, "we've got 220 employees. We're hoping to keep everyone working."

Changes at the diner

It only took a worldwide pandemic to happen, but Franks Diner is now accepting credit cards.

That's probably the biggest change at the historic Downtown eatery, said Franks owner Kevin Ervin. 

Franks, 508 58th St., started accepting credit cards in March, and it's been popular with customers.

"This makes it more convenient," he said. "People used to come up to the register to pay, but we don't want people crowding in line at the register, so a portable machine is brought to their table. Of course, we'll come and get cash, too, but a lot of people don't want to handle cash right now." 

Social distancing inside the small diner means the counter right behind the grill "was shut down completely. That's where we keep the food containers we need for take-out orders."

At the other counter, "we can take a group of four all sitting together, or we leave open stools between customers."

Same thing with the diner's booths — every other booth is kept empty to create more separation. There are also plexiglass panels between each booth.

"We've cut down on our capacity greatly," he said. "And when people leave, we sanitize the booth, the table, the plexiglass — it all gets wiped down."

Utensils are all pre-wrapped, an air purifier was installed in the diner and the menus are plastic that can be sanitized.

"We were using disposable menus," he said, "but it was so expensive and there was so much waste. The Copy Center came up with these menus we can clean and reuse. We also have a barcode on our menu, and you can read it on our website."

Ervin and his wife and business partner Julie are working hard to stay open in what he calls "a whole new world. It's like something out of a science fiction movie, some dystopian future."

If you go to Franks, you're required to wear a mask (you can remove it once you're seated), which, for the most part, is working fine. 

"We have a few customers who have given staff members a hard time," Ervin said. "One guy was here on a Sunday and wouldn't put on a mask, so we asked him to leave. It's our policy and is also the state's recommendation. His wife had a mask on, and when she left with him, she was not happy. I imagine that wasn't a fun ride home."

He's hoping 2021 brings a successful vaccine "and we can relax and start to ease back into normal. We're still serving up the same amount of sass and good food; we're just doing it a little safer." 

'Masking up' at Casa Capri

At Stella's Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, "we are masking up and sanitizing throughout the restaurant," said Hondo Stella, who co-owns the family restaurant with his sister, Anna Beth.

New procedures include cleaning the laminated menus after each customer. The social distancing aspect of COVID-19 precautions "is taking care of itself," he said, "with fewer people coming inside."

During the warmer weather, the patio was busy.

"That was a great option when it was nicer outside," he said.

When restaurants had to close their doors in mid-March, carryout and delivery orders kept Casa Capri busy. Since reopening the dining room and banquet hall at the northside Kenosha eatery in mid-May, "50 percent of our business is still leaving the building," Stella said. "We still do a lot of takeout and delivery, and I expect it to stay that way through the winter."

