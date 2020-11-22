WATCH NOW: Restaurants owners working to keep customers safe

In July 2018, about eight months after opening, Iguana Wana’s outdoor porch opened. It is enclosed and has heated flooring, enabling it to be open all year.

“Everybody loves it,” said Patrick.

He also runs a construction company and was able to do extensive renovations on the building before opening Iguana Wana.

What hasn’t changed is the restaurant’s interior design, which carries a beach resort theme. The area over the bar and the large dining room have straw roofs supported by bamboo. That vibe carries over to the porch, too.

All these changes haven’t been easy — Patrick admits “I sit up at night sometimes wondering ‘what else can we do?’” — but the couple are determined to make it work.

“My wife and I haven’t taken a check from here since this started,” Patrick said. “We really want to keep it open, to keep our employees working and to keep our customers happy.”

Some of the changes, like increased sanitizing, are probably here to stay, he added.

“My wife is a clean freak anyway,” he said, laughing, “which is very good in the restaurant business.”