KENOSHA NEWS 2022 PERSON OF THE YEAR

WATCH NOW: Retired Kenosha firefighter Brian Rummelhart named 2022 Kenosha News Person of the Year

Firefighters by nature of the job are giving to their communities.

Between the long shifts, time away from family and putting out fires, firefighters give of themselves to the communities they serve.

For Brian Rummelhart, a recently retired firefighter, service through his job was not enough.

Outside of his profession, over the past 31 years Rummelhart has committed to serving the Kenosha community by assisting the Kenosha Firefighter CARE group, mentoring students at Hillcrest School, delivering Meals on Wheels, competing in charity runs and even appearing as Spiderman for birthday parties and other events free of charge.

Those efforts and others have earned Rummelhart the title of 2022 Kenosha News Person of the Year.

“It just feels good to help people,” Rummelhart said. “People help us (firefighters) all the time, so it’s good to be able to pay that back.”

Those who know him have described him as “lighthearted” and “the first to lend a helping hand.”

“He always takes things in stride,” said Harry Tolbert, a firefighter who used to work with Rummelhart. “I always feel like he’s one of those unsung hero guys. He doesn’t look for anyone to pat him on the back for (what he does) or to be given any public accolades for it. He just always does it under the radar with a smile on his face, and never begrudgingly.”

Others admired him for his leadership and ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

“His optimism made the job fun and positive,” said Steve Allemand, a firefighter who worked with Rummelhart. “He made bad situations manageable and gave solutions to problems we faced. He was always able to keep a level head.”

Becoming a firefighter

Born in Iowa City, Iowa, Rummelhart has spent most of his life in Kenosha. His family moved to the area when he was in first grade, and he attended school in the area. Upon graduating from Bradford High School, Rummelhart started pursuing a career as a firefighter after considering and exploring the idea of the job in high school.

“It wasn’t a lifelong dream or anything necessarily,” he said. “But it seemed to fit. When I looked into it more, it seemed to fit.”

He completed a two-year fire science program at Gateway Technical College before starting his career at 21.

From there, he rose through the ranks. After 10 years, Rummelhart was promoted to a driver in the fire department. After another 10 years, he was promoted to lieutenant.

“I liked to keep an eye on my guys and make sure they’re safe, but I’m also kind of loose and I liked to let them do what they know how to do,” he said of his leadership style. “Everybody is well trained. They know what to do. I just kept and eye on them and kept them focused on what our task is.”

The day-to-day life of a firefighter was like being part of a family.

“You hear it all the time, but it truly is a family,” Rummelhart said. “You get to know the guys you work with. You have to trust them. You have to trust them with your life at any point in time.”

The most stressful calls for the fire department are the calls for fires with children inside and active shooters, Rummelhart said. Managing the situation becomes second nature.

“We do what we need to do at the time,” he said. “You don’t even think about it, you just do what you need to do.”

Following those calls, firegithers find talking and joking with each other as way to decompress from the serious situations.

“Afterwards, that’s when we see of the lightheartedness, the ribbing, the jokes we do with each other and just being able to talk with one another because we are family,” Rummelhart said. “I think that kind of helps relieve a lot of that stress.”

Volunteering

Over the years, Rummelhart found ways to get involved as a volunteer.

“Being on the fire department actually kind of helped push me into being able to have opportunities to volunteer,” Rummelhart said. “It’s easy for me to sign up for that stuff. I know people are always looking for volunteers, so I know it makes it a lot easier on them. And, the easier it is on them, the more willing they are to do it again next year.”

One such opportunity he found through the fire department, aside from regular bell ringing and fill-the-boot events, is serving as a mentor for Hillcrest School.

“That was put together by a firefighter who is retired now,” Rummelhart said. “We go out there, sit down and we talk with the kids a little bit, but it’s a lot of interaction. We’ll play basketball with them, and they have a disc golf course out there that we go and play. It’s nice to go out there and be able to hang out with them.”

Rummelhart also seems to stumble upon volunteer opportunities on his own, such as Meals on Wheels, which is a service offered through the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.

“When I went past the Family and Aging Services building, I saw they had a sign up front,” he said. “I was pretty involved in Meals on Wheels for a long time. I do like to get out and chit chat with people when I’m bringing food.”

Rummelhart said he’s hoping to get back into it again after the program paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charitable causes

As a regular cyclist, and active man overall, Rummelhart has found ways to combine his hobbies with charitable causes.

Rummelhart has competed in various bike races to raise funds to battle Multiple Sclerosis, and has done stair climbs to support the American Lung Association.

“I’ll go all over and do the stair climbs, not just here. There’s one coming up in Las Vegas next month, actually, that I’m going to go to, so that’s just another thing that I like to get into,” Rummelhart said. “There was one at Lambeau Field that I did too. If I can, a lot of times I’ll do them in firefighting gear too. So I can do it with my gear, sometimes with an air tank on ... Usually that’s another way to get people involved because we’ll get teams and do them.”

Woodman’s store customers may have also seen Rummelhart riding a stationary bike during the annual bell ringing done by the fire department as a way to engage people with their group.

“I do ride that bike just because people will see that and just see you’re having a good time (and) I think they will probably be more willing to donate,” he said. “We try to make it a good time and we try to make it fun. We get a little obnoxious out there, we get loud. So when people donate, we yell, we cheer and we scream.”

The amazing Spiderman

Some may recognize Rummelhart as the man behind the mask when he appears as Spiderman for children’s birthday parties and other events.

“I was a member of the YMCA for a long time,” Rummelhart said. “It was an easy way for me to kind of donate my time by going to birthday parties. So I would donate a birthday party appearance, bring a cake and bring little presents. It was just something for me to be able to do, and I have a good time doing it. Everybody’s happy at a party.”

Rummelhart, who has liked Spiderman since he was a kid, does not charge for his Spiderman appearances.

Retirement

Since his last day on the job was only Dec. 31, Rummelhart said the feeling of being retired is still settling in.

“It’s still not quite totally, fully real yet,” Rummelhart said. “But I’m sure I’m going to figure out something to do with retirement.”

His former fellow firefighters don’t think he’ll slow down in his philanthropic adventures, though.

“The beautiful thing of it is, I have zero expectation that it’ll stop once he’s done with the fire department,” Tolbert said. “I think he’ll just continue to do it, even though he’s not on the actual fire department anymore.”

KENOSHA NEWS HONOREES

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

1955: Signe Corneliuson

1956: Marjorie Miller Morrow

1957: Stella Jambrek

1958: Marion Anthonette Steinmetz

1959: Carrie Cropley

1960: Margaret Hepburn Snyder

1961: Leah Seybold

1962: Anna Sophia Jensen

1963: Winifred Farley

1964: Alice Van Harpen

1965: Rosalie Berkovitz Ross

1966: Leah Zinder Chemerow

1967: Florence Trainor

1968: Josephine Bobusch

1969: Rita Tallent

1970: Marjorie Chambers

1971: Mary Gorozdos Arnoldini

1972: Mary Lou Bauer

1973: Joanne Mitchell

1974: Constance Ferwerda

1975: Sylvia Holcomb

1976: Jane Bagg and Lucy Beck (shared title)

1977: Patricia Chapman Mattner

1978: Edith Simons

1979: Lorraine Hollingsworth.

PERSON OF THE YEAR

1980: The Rev. Lawrence Siersbeck

1981: Carol Schaufel

1982: Dr. John Richards

1983: Greta Hansen

1984: Yolanda Cicchini

1985: The Rev. Domenic Roscioli

1986: Dr. James Santarelli

1987: Merike Phillips

1988: Richard Cross

1989: Paul Gergen

1990: State Sen. Joseph Andrea

1991: Dr. Kevin Fullin

1992: Kurt Chalgren

1993: Pauline Capelli McTernan

1994: Robert Powell; 1995: Irene Santos

1996: Fran Puidokas

1997: The Rev. Dudley Riggle

1998: Barbara Schmidt

1999: The Rev. Olen Arrington Jr.

2000: Ann Augustin

2001: Bea Lundgren

2002: Barbara Rankin

2003: Steven Hartfield

2004: Phyllis Rozinski

2005: Steve Savas

2006: Larry Rasch

2007: Florence Hammelev

2008: Dr. Giuseppe “Joe” Garretto

2009: Chief Deputy Charles Smith

2010: Ralph Tollas

2011: Celia Walther

2012: Tom Seip

2013: Jack Rose

2014: Judy Gregory

2015: Judy Rossow

2016: Osa Herreid

2017: Natalie Troha

2018: Gregg Vigansky

2019: Milt Dean

2020: Jen Freiheit

2021: Jo Wynn

2022: Brian Rummelhart

