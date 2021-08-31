WATCH NOW: Return of the Kenosha Department of Corrections facility burned during local riots a year ago in the works

Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials say they are working with the owner of the site of the former Kenosha DOC facility on 60th Street that was burned down during the unrest last year on a new lease that would require future State Building Commission approval.

John Beard, director of communications for the DOC, said he is uncertain how long the process would take or when the Probation & Parole office would be opened.

Linda Thomas, who works for Randy Pulera, the lot’s owner, said they have been talking with the state since the building was destroyed.

“We are going to rebuild,” Thomas said, “The sooner the better.”

According to Thomas, the new building will be about 10,000 sq. ft., 8,000 of which will be used for the DOC offices. The rest will be used as storage by Pulera, but will also offer space for the DOC to expand its offices in the future.

“It’s been a year,” Thomas said, “We’d like to break ground and get started.”