WATCH NOW: Rev. Jesse Jackson leads peaceful march including Blake family

The theme throughout a march in the name of Jacob Blake on Thursday was the same, whether it was on the route or inside Grace Lutheran Church.

And that was one of peace and unity — but also for justice.

Led by an appearance from the Rev. Jesse Jackson, marchers began their trek from the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., and ended at the church, were Jackson and a slew of other speakers took to the microphone to deliver their messages.

"We have a long-distance race to run," Jackson told the packed church, which also included a number of media outlets. "Red and yellow, brown, black and white, we're all Christians. ... We marched too long, bled too much, died too young and spent too many nights in jail to give up now."

Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Jonathan Barker said now is the time for everyone to stand together.

"We cannot be divided," he said. "We need to have faith. We need to have hope, and we will have justice."

Blake, shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, remains hospitalized and is partially paralyzed as a result.