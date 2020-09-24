WATCH NOW: Rev. Jesse Jackson leads peaceful march including Blake family

The theme throughout a march in the name of Jacob Blake on Thursday was the same, whether it was on the route or inside Grace Lutheran Church.
And that was one of peace and unity — but also for justice.
Led by an appearance from the Rev. Jesse Jackson, marchers began their trek from the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., and ended at the church, were Jackson and a slew of other speakers took to the microphone to deliver their messages.
"We have a long-distance race to run," Jackson told the packed church, which also included a number of media outlets. "Red and yellow, brown, black and white, we're all Christians. ... We marched too long, bled too much, died too young and spent too many nights in jail to give up now."
Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Jonathan Barker said now is the time for everyone to stand together.
"We cannot be divided," he said. "We need to have faith. We need to have hope, and we will have justice."
Blake, shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, remains hospitalized and is partially paralyzed as a result.
The investigation immediately was turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and earlier this week, it was announced by Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley that retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray has been brought into the mix as an independent consultant.
That move hasn't set well with most in the Blake camp.
"He is on their team, he is one of them," Bishop Tavis Grant said. "We find it strange that they would select a consultant when charges are pending, versus an expert during the prosecution. We don't have a lot of clarity on what Chief Wray's role or responsibility is.
"Rev. Jackson has placed several calls to the governor, to the attorney general and the local D.A. that have gone unanswered. We want transparency. We want to know why, what is his role, and given all the information they have thus far, we know these officers are guilty. ... Our eyes have shown us the truth. Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times, and we want justice for Jacob Blake."
Jackson, and a number of other speakers throughout the event, also stressed the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election.
It's at the ballot box that voters can truly make a difference, he said.
"Our votes will matter," Jackson said.
