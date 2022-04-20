WATCH NOW: Riesselmann retires: After three decades, Kenosha County's longest-serving 911 dispatcher recalls challenges, rewards as she hangs up headset

When Renée Riesselmann walked out of the Kenosha County Joint Services office Tuesday afternoon it was with a bit of sadness.

When she left Joint Services the building for the last time, Riesselmann became the longest-serving dispatcher in the call center.

“I will definitely miss my co-workers. They were all great to work with,” she said, as many of them walked up to talk to her later during her retirement party held at Mason's in Kenosha. She had worked her last shift after 32 years, seven months and 13 days.

Riesselmann not only dispatched emergency calls for area fire departments and law enforcement she was a department telecommunications officer who trained dispatchers. It was a job that gave her joy, stress, but was rewarding for the bonds she created with staff and the people she helped to assist in the moments of greatest need over her 32-year career.

“We not only take the 911 calls for the city and whole county of Kenosha, but we also dispatch for the police department, sheriff’s department, city fire department and county fire/rescue units,” she explained.

The county’s dispatch center is also a public safety “answering point”, which not only dispatches local calls, but is enabled to transfer calls to the appropriate jurisdiction outside the county, if needed, she said.

Job frustration

Just after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1989, Riesselmann took a job as a third shift manager at a local Burger King, and third shift Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies would often stop at the drive-through for late night orders. They would recruit her to become a dispatcher.

“I became friends with them and they would let me know they were hiring dispatchers. At the time, I did not get the manager job for the restaurant so I was frustrated,” she said.

That’s when she stepped up and decided to pursue dispatching. Six months after she applied she was hired on Sept. 6, 1989.

Riesselmann, a Paddock Lake native, comes from a family whose members have dedicated their lives to public safety service. Her father, Joe, was a long-time sheriff’s deputy who retired before she had started her career. Uncle John Riesselmann was chief of the then-Salem Fire Department, she said. Her younger brother Joe “Joey” Riesselmann is a Kenosha Police Department lieutenant.

When she was growing up, she was always proud of her dad being on the sheriff’s department and his role as not only a deputy but “Officer Joe.”

“He would go to the schools and do different programs and it was neat when he’d come to my school. I thought about a career in law enforcement; but, back then females were just beginning in law enforcement and I wasn’t sure my parents would go for it,” she said. “That’s when I decided that at least being a dispatcher I could still work with the law enforcement and fire personnel in some capacity.”

Three decades

In the more than three decades Riesselmann spent dispatching calls, she said she’s had her share of unusual and even inadvertently amusing situations. In one instance, she recalled how a language barrier resulted initially in an emergency dispatch for child who was somehow stuck under the hood of a car.

“Obviously we have callers that don’t always speak English the best and before we could easily talk a non-English speaking person to another line to help us understand them, the gentleman was screaming into the phone that his kid was under the hood of the car,” he said.

Riesselmann said she repeated back to him asking whether his “kid” was under the hood and the man “yes” to her several times.”

“Well, finally, when the officers got there, it had been his “kit — his kitten that was under the hood,” she said. “They did get said kitten out and he was OK.”

In the years she has worked in the emergency call center, technology has also changed. Riesselmann said she has learned to adapt with the changes that have helped her, public safety officers and first responders pinpoint where they have to go with greater accuracy.

But she’s also relied on her knowledge of county geography.

“A person who was hiking in the Wheatland hunting grounds had gotten lost and because I was a little familiar with the area I could give landmarks and help figure out where he was. And, they did get to him. But this was before we had our GPS,” she said. “Because I was familiar with the area, I could ask about landmarks and figure out where he was and they were able to get to him."

While the man had a cell phone, the incident happened more than a decade ago when technology had not yet been incorporated into the local 911 system for tracking mobile devices, according to Riesselman.

“I was thankful for my geographical and other knowledge that I had of the county,” she said. “They didn’t have the mapping yet or the GPS like it is now.” Nowadays, she said, the tracking can often accurately map within 50 feet of a mobile device.

“And if it doesn’t necessarily, we call it mapping or plotting, we can re-bid and see if it will pick up the signal, like get the coordinates up,” she said. “Technology has really come a long way since then.”

Handling stress

The life as a 911 dispatcher can be extremely stressful, she said, as they receive hundreds of calls daily, often from people who are experiencing the worst day of their lives.

Riesselman said she handles hectic situations by calming herself.

“I’ve been known to either take a deep breath or I sigh to help myself calm down,” she said. “What also has helped me is a (using) a lower tone of voice. And, if a big event does happen, whether it’s a chase or a shooting call or big fire or an accident, it’s … just, go with the moment.”

As soon as she had the chance, she’d take a walk.

“Over the years I’ve known that if I get excited, that’s not going to help the guys on the other end of the radio, whether it’s the officers or the firefighters. So, I lower my voice, maybe talk a little bit slower and another deep breath.”

Riesselmann has experienced the joy in assisting people in need through happy outcomes, including dispatching paramedics to two separate instances where they delivered babies. She has also been on calls when “unfortunately when the patient doesn’t make it.”

“You can hear the person on the other end doing their best to (revive) them,” she said.

One the most harrowing experiences she recalled happened about 25 years earlier when a man called in to say that his friend had been working near a wood chipper and gotten pulled in. His friend’s pant leg got caught in the machinery.

“For a long time, I couldn’t listen to wood chippers,” she said.

Two years ago, during the riots, Riesselmann said she had never before felt the magnitude of helplessness, anger and, in some cases, “nastiness” from callers as dispatchers handled call after call.

“Many people don’t realize that dispatchers can have PTSD also; it can happen from the calls we took from the riots … I just want staff to realize that it’s OK to talk to somebody about it,” she said, referring to staff and effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Here to help you through"

Riesselmann said county dispatchers also go through emergency medical certification, that allows them to instruct people over the phone to perform CPR, for instance, as they await arrival of paramedics. The dispatchers are re-certified every two years.

“We read instructions to callers, but we are trained like first responders in CPR,” she said. “I, personally, have never had a child do it, but I’ve done it with adults, but the children we’ve had do it they’ve listened and were attentive.”

She said children tend to be the “nicest” because they “tell you what you want to know.”

“What we always have to remember is that often nobody calls us when they’re in a happy time,” she said. “They’re calling because there’s something wrong. That’s what’s hard. It would be nice if someone called in just to say `hi’ but I have to tell myself many times when I get frustrated with callers and I have to remember. You guys are in situations and it is the worst day of your life. And, I’m here for you and I’m going to help you through this.”

