WATCH NOW: Riot-damage repairs yet to begin on Kenosha County Administration Building

The Kenosha County Administration Building at 1010 56th St. will be closed for some time yet as a result of damage caused during the civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.
An estimated $60,000 in damage was done to the building, which houses the County Board chambers and the offices of the county executive, county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.
“Damage includes broken glass on first- and second-floor doors and windows, window blinds and drywall,” said Mike Schrandt, county facilities manager.
Schrandt said there are several extenuating circumstances that are delaying repair work, which has yet to begin.
“State law mandates that work is competitively bid out when it exceeds $25,000,” Schrandt said. “Additionally, KCAB is a historical building. To competitively bid it out, specifications written by a consulting engineer with historical building expertise are required.”
Schrandt said that spec is in progress as part of a larger package that also encompasses damage to the courthouse and the Public Safety Building.
Options are also being explored that would increase safety and are needed because some replacement materials may be difficult to come by.
“Five 10-by-8-foot large-pane windows were broken,” Schrandt said. “Given the limited availability of replacement glass this size, we are exploring options for historically acceptable modifications that may include enhanced strength and security.”
Schrandt is hoping repair work can begin “in the coming months.”
“The bottom line, as it relates to reopening the building, is that the damage presents potential safety hazards for our employees and the public, and it is unfortunately taking longer to repair because of the historical nature of the building,” he said.
Most public services that were provided at KCAB are still being provided online and/or at the satellite office in the Kenosha County Center at 19600 75th St. (highways 45 and 50), in Bristol, County Clerk Regi Bachochin said.
Passport applications and services are temporarily suspended, however. Those seeking passport services can go online to travel.state.gov for locations in the area that are currently offering these services.
Marriage licenses
“The County Clerk’s Office is continuing to accept marriage license applications primarily through the ‘virtual’ marriage license application process,” Bachochin said. “Appointments are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays.”
Beginning the week of April 5, applicants will have the option to apply in person for a marriage license by appointment only at the Elected Officials Office, located at the Kenosha County Center.
More information about the required documents for applying for a marriage license can be found at kenoshacounty.org/140/Marriage.