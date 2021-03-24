WATCH NOW: Riot-damage repairs yet to begin on Kenosha County Administration Building

The Kenosha County Administration Building at 1010 56th St. will be closed for some time yet as a result of damage caused during the civil unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

An estimated $60,000 in damage was done to the building, which houses the County Board chambers and the offices of the county executive, county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.

“Damage includes broken glass on first- and second-floor doors and windows, window blinds and drywall,” said Mike Schrandt, county facilities manager.

Schrandt said there are several extenuating circumstances that are delaying repair work, which has yet to begin.

“State law mandates that work is competitively bid out when it exceeds $25,000,” Schrandt said. “Additionally, KCAB is a historical building. To competitively bid it out, specifications written by a consulting engineer with historical building expertise are required.”

Schrandt said that spec is in progress as part of a larger package that also encompasses damage to the courthouse and the Public Safety Building.

Options are also being explored that would increase safety and are needed because some replacement materials may be difficult to come by.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}