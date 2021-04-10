WATCH NOW: Rising from the Ashes: Man viciously beaten during Kenosha riots doesn’t let that night define him

After the ceremony, he agreed to share some thoughts about that night.

One man’s story

What happened that August night was just one man’s attempt to save a historical piece of the city, with no thoughts on what could — and eventually did — occur, Cobb said.

“I had no idea I was going to get in the middle of what I did,” he said. “They said (the building) was on fire. It was like your house being on fire, and I just went. I didn’t know I was going to be in the middle of anything, if you know what I mean.”

Seeing the building on fire was bad enough, Cobb said, but when he saw looters breaking in and leaving with items from inside, that’s when he had enough.

So Cobb, who lives nearby, did the best he could with what he had available.

“When I (saw) them break the windows in the Brotherhood, I was standing right there, and they just busted open the door, went in and were grabbing (things),” Cobb said. “When they came out, I tried to spray them (with the fire extinguisher) to see if they would take their mask off because we had a camera right on top.