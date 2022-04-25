WATCH NOW: "Rogues" return marks revival of art show reception with refreshments, entertainment at Anderson

The Anderson Arts Center was awash in the sunshine of a spring afternoon on Sunday with an opening reception that went a little “rogue.”

The event celebrated the “Return of the Rogues,” a group of Southeast Wisconsin artists whose works represent their eclectic styles and media including jewelry, pastel, watercolor, oil, sculpture, acrylic, cut paper, fibers, photography, encaustic pieces, artist’s books and mixed media.

The 40-member Rogues established themselves about four years ago.

Their return to Anderson also marked the return of pre-pandemic festivities, with the artists and the public engaged in a gathering that included a cash bar, refreshments and live music — all features that had been missing over the last two years due to COVID-19.

More than 100 visitors made their way through the exhibits throughout the three-hour reception on Sunday, according to Anderson Administrator Madeline Marzec.

“It’s a beautiful spring day, so it’s great to see people out and about,” she said.

Cherie Raffel, a painter and vice president of the Rogues group, established in 2018 by Carol Christ, described what it means to be one of the Rogues.

“Rogues is all about artists of all walks of life getting out and showing their work,” Raffel said.

She’s pleased with the public’s response to the spring show, which opened on April 19.

“I want to add that it’s so nice to have receptions again with people getting out and showing their work in person,” she said.

The artists themselves took time to mingle and talk to visitors about their artwork.

Juried art show

The juried art show features 21 artists, with more than 40 works on display.

During the opening reception, five awards were presented: Best of Show, first, second and third place and honorable mention.

Laurie Rennoe was among the winners. She took the Best of Show award for her richly colored “Organic”, which she was inspired to paint from produce she spotted and photographed at a Milwaukee-area Fresh Thyme grocery store, she said.

The painting accentuates the color contrasts of orange carrots and burgundy beets along with their respective frond-like and leafy green tops.

“My watercolors are waxed, which is somewhat unusual. I apply a cold wax to traditional watercolor so it doesn’t need to be framed,” she said.

Marcia Hero’s art journaling piece, “A Change of Scenery,” placed third in the show.

As she paged through the journal, she described how the mixed media work uses her own paintings, combined with lace and other materials.

“Art journaling is taking a book, but making it your own book and writing in it, painting in it, gluing things to it — anything you want to do,” she said. “There are really pretty much no rules in art journaling.

Glad to be back

Julie San Felipe, also a Rogues member, said she was having fun showing her art in person again.

“I just love seeing other art and being a part of this,” she said as she stood in front of her own painting, “The Girl with the Pearl Earrings Entertains Brutus” (Brutus being a large, white cockatoo with a tad ruffled yellow crest).

While her painting did not win an award, San Felipe said she draws motivation to create from other artists.

“It inspires me to do more — more colors, more fun stuff,” she said.

