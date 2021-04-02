WATCH NOW: Rotary today — Carrying on and looking forward

Forsyth Park is an oasis in the heart of Savannah, Ga., with an arboretum, an iconic fountain and a playground that was populated by squealing children when I walked past it last week.
A sign next to the playground says the project was funded by the Savannah Rotary Club.
That made me smile.
It’s just another example of Rotary’s outreach in communities across the globe.
Here in Kenosha, you can find Rotarians doing everything from helping with spelling bees to pulling tires out of the Pike River.
The Kenosha Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and I have played a small — tiny, really — part of that tradition for close to two decades.
My Rotary membership started, as most of them do, with an invitation to lunch by a friend — Earlene Girman, who knew me since I was a child growing up with her kids on Kenosha’s north side. She was one of the club’s first female members (yes, there was actually a time when women were not allowed in Rotary!) and a tireless Rotary booster.
Through the years, I’ve worked at the club’s various fundraisers — including the late, beloved Rotary Radio Auction — and helped schedule speakers for the weekly meetings. The funds we raise are funneled back to the community through grants to nonprofit groups.
Rotary International might be more than a century old — the organization was founded in 1905 by Chicago attorney Paul Harris — but it’s not stuck in the past. The challenge for the next 100 years is adapting to a society far removed from the local club’s founding in 1921.
Service groups everywhere face the same challenges: A club founded by businessmen who could meet for two-hour lunches doesn’t reflect how people work — and network — today.
What hasn’t changed is Rotary International’s motto, “Service above self,” and our local club’s commitment to making the Kenosha community a great place to live and work.
That’s something we can all get behind, whether we’re meeting over sandwiches or over Zoom. Service clubs were born out of a desire to be of service, and that’s as true in 2021 as it was in 1921 when Cecil Harris, brother of Paul Harris, first worked to found a Kenosha branch.
One of the local club’s founding members was Walter T. Marlatt of the Kenosha News. I like to think in my small — tiny, really — way, I’m continuing our local newspaper’s commitment to the community.
If you’re interested in learning more about our club, go to www.kenosharotary.org. We’d love to meet you.