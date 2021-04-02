WATCH NOW: Rotary today — Carrying on and looking forward

Forsyth Park is an oasis in the heart of Savannah, Ga., with an arboretum, an iconic fountain and a playground that was populated by squealing children when I walked past it last week.

A sign next to the playground says the project was funded by the Savannah Rotary Club.

That made me smile.

It’s just another example of Rotary’s outreach in communities across the globe.

Here in Kenosha, you can find Rotarians doing everything from helping with spelling bees to pulling tires out of the Pike River.

The Kenosha Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and I have played a small — tiny, really — part of that tradition for close to two decades.

My Rotary membership started, as most of them do, with an invitation to lunch by a friend — Earlene Girman, who knew me since I was a child growing up with her kids on Kenosha’s north side. She was one of the club’s first female members (yes, there was actually a time when women were not allowed in Rotary!) and a tireless Rotary booster.

