WATCH NOW: Rubber Ducky Farmstands in Wilmot shuttered over traffic concerns

WILMOT — Rubber Ducky Farmstands was abruptly shuttered Wednesday after patrons looking to purchase the season’s first crop of locally grown sweet corn lined up along Highway KD, causing a safety hazard.

Jason Dalke, whose family started selling homegrown produce during the pandemic, said Kenosha County informed them they could no longer operate the stand at their one-acre residential property.

“While it’s a hard pill to swallow, I can’t disagree with them,” Jason said. “We don’t want the county to look like the bad guy. Safety is our first concern too.”

The stand, born out of necessity, is simply experiencing some growing pains, which is a good problem to have, he said.

“We had to do something,” Jason said of the stand’s humble beginnings. “We sold what was in our garden, in my sister’s garden and in my mom’s garden. We did what we needed to do during the pandemic.”

They repurposed a wooden playset into covered carts from which they began selling sweet corn, cucumbers, red peppers, tomatoes and pumpkins last August on their one-acre residential lot. They soon added fresh cut flowers and herbs, red onions, potted plants and homemade apple butter.