WATCH NOW: Rubber Ducky Farmstands in Wilmot shuttered over traffic concerns

WILMOT — Rubber Ducky Farmstands was abruptly shuttered Wednesday after patrons looking to purchase the season’s first crop of locally grown sweet corn lined up along Highway KD, causing a safety hazard.
Jason Dalke, whose family started selling homegrown produce during the pandemic, said Kenosha County informed them they could no longer operate the stand at their one-acre residential property.
“While it’s a hard pill to swallow, I can’t disagree with them,” Jason said. “We don’t want the county to look like the bad guy. Safety is our first concern too.”
The stand, born out of necessity, is simply experiencing some growing pains, which is a good problem to have, he said.
“We had to do something,” Jason said of the stand’s humble beginnings. “We sold what was in our garden, in my sister’s garden and in my mom’s garden. We did what we needed to do during the pandemic.”
They repurposed a wooden playset into covered carts from which they began selling sweet corn, cucumbers, red peppers, tomatoes and pumpkins last August on their one-acre residential lot. They soon added fresh cut flowers and herbs, red onions, potted plants and homemade apple butter.
Initially, they called it June and Jem’s Farmstand after Jason and Joelle Dalke’s daughters, who were enjoying the new experience of starting a family business. Eventually, they joined forces with friends Kurt and Kristen Martiny, their neighbors who also have two daughters.
Together, they grow produce on both their properties and on farmland in Genoa City owned by Kristen’s parents. The name was changed to Rubber Ducky Farmstands to be inclusive of all the children.
“The Rubber Ducky serves as a symbol to remind us of the innocence of our children and the hard work we need to pass on to our next generation,” Jason said.
Word of the stand spread quickly as people sought to not only help their neighbors during difficult times but also purchase locally sourced food during the pandemic.
“The support from this community has been amazing,” Joelle reported on social media in September, 2020, after a post was shared more than 1,200 times.
As the 2020 growing season progressed, they added beets, zucchini, gourds, pumpkins, and homemade dill pickles and sweet apple jam. And, they began to give back to the community by holding fundraisers for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry and The Sharing Center.
When the growing season ended they began to sell barn wood porch signs, added fresh eggs and pumpkin ginger jam, and continued to sell apple products, including pies, chutney, and applesauce.
During winter they launched a bath and body line, starting with bath salts, soaps and body scrubs in time for Valentine’s Day in 2021.
They are now looking for a new location in the Twin Lakes or Wilmot area with adequate parking. In the meantime, any extra produce they harvest will be used to make jams, will be canned or will be donated to local pantries.
Jason has since found permanent employment and he and his wife both work from home. But, the prospect of expanding their new business is “just ducky.”
“It’s not a story of us being down on our luck,” Jason said. “This is a great story of something positive coming out of the pandemic.”
