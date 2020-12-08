WATCH NOW: Safety concerns at new Highway F intersections being addressed

It was also “observed that the intersection is not adequately lit at night.” To remedy that, temporary lighting options for installation by the end of the year are being explored. Permanent street lighting will be installed with the overhead flashing stop signs by the end of the first quarter in 2021.

Trees at the southeast corner of the intersection were limiting the line of sign for westbound traffic, according to the report. Those trees were removed and sight distance will be reviewed further.

Intersections at highways EM and (old and new) F

Concerns raised at this intersection include: inadequate lighting and both signpost and pedestrian visibility issues. The following is being done to address these safety concerns:

• The county is working with the local utility company to design a permanent street lighting solution.

• Installation of a permanent street lighting solution will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

• Reflective tape has been added to the signpost to improve visibility.