WATCH NOW: Safety concerns at new Highway F intersections being addressed

RANDALL — The opening of the new stretch of Highway F in Randall has created a new traffic pattern and some safety-related concerns.
Since its opening Nov. 14, for example, there has been one, three-vehicle injury accident and numerous close calls at the new intersection of highways F and O adjacent to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said the flow, function and safety of the new highway improvements are being monitored.
“When a new intersection is constructed, it is standard protocol to monitor it for a period of time,” Abongwa said. “Until traffic has established the new travel pattern for the roadways and related intersections, it is difficult to predict exactly how it will perform.”
Some changes and safety improvements have already been made and more are expected.
“During this standard review period, information is gathered and evaluated to determine if any upgrades and/or modifications should be made to enhance traffic flow and safety,” Abongwa said. “This is the process we’re now undergoing at all of the new Highway F intersections.”
Abongwa presented a list of concerns raised, measures taken and changes being considered to the Kenosha County Public Works and Facilities Committee this week.
Intersection at highways F and O
“It was observed that the westbound through traffic was not stopping at the (two-way stop) intersection,” the report to the committee reads. It was determined the stop sign was “too far to the right due the wide geometry of the intersection,” and the following changes have been, or will be, made:
• The original 30”-by-30” stop sign on the northeast corner was replaced with a larger 36”-by-36” sign.
• A second stop sign was installed at the southeast corner to increase visibility.
• A message board sign was set up to alert westbound traffic of the new traffic pattern.
• A solar-powered flashing 36”-by-36” stop sign will replace the primary northeast stop sign by year-end.
• An overhead, 36”-by-36” flashing stop sign shall be installed for both westbound and eastbound traffic by end of the first quarter of 2021.
A four-way stop sign has been requested by local officials. An investigation into the need for this is underway.
Town Chairman Bob Stoll said he supports the change to a four-way stop.
“I actually go through that intersection early in the morning on my way to work before the sun is up,” Stoll said. “I think a four-way stop would be more beneficial.”
It was also “observed that the intersection is not adequately lit at night.” To remedy that, temporary lighting options for installation by the end of the year are being explored. Permanent street lighting will be installed with the overhead flashing stop signs by the end of the first quarter in 2021.
Trees at the southeast corner of the intersection were limiting the line of sign for westbound traffic, according to the report. Those trees were removed and sight distance will be reviewed further.
Intersections at highways EM and (old and new) F
Concerns raised at this intersection include: inadequate lighting and both signpost and pedestrian visibility issues. The following is being done to address these safety concerns:
• The county is working with the local utility company to design a permanent street lighting solution.
• Installation of a permanent street lighting solution will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
• Reflective tape has been added to the signpost to improve visibility.
According to the report, a request has also been made for dedicated left and right turn lanes on Highway EM at intersection with new Highway F. The lane configuration is being reviewed.
