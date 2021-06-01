WATCH NOW: Salem Lakes Fire Chief Mike Slover to retire; June 10 to be his last day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slover was invited for an interview with the leadership of all the departments within the Town of Salem present and was hired as emergency services director by the Town Board in April 2002.

“There was a roadmap for us,” Slover said of the consolidation process, which was defined by McGrath Consulting. “We didn’t go by it exactly and worked together to suggest changes along the way. We wanted everyone to feel a part of it.”

Slover said the key was to “understand the history of where everybody came from and respect how they became what they were,” with the goal of “embracing a new way of doing things to make ourselves better.”

He’s not sure someone from within the local ranks could’ve led the process.

“I had no ties to anyone, no obligations to anyone,” Slover said.

There were concerns about equity among the stations and if the funding each had built up would be taken away. There was concern about people’s jobs, earned responsibilities and power being stripped.

“Individuals gave up a lot to allow the merger to proceed as it needed to,” Slover said.

For his part, Slover decided to go to paramedic school and obtained his paramedic license in 2003.