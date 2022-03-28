WATCH NOW: Salem Lakes firefighter collects, ships fire gear from area departments to help those in Ukraine

SALEM LAKES — Turnout gear and other life-saving equipment from fire departments in Kenosha County and beyond is heading to Ukraine thanks to a drive organized by Salem Lakes firefighter Art Stypula, who was born in Poland.

“We’ve got a ton of stuff that is going to Ukraine to assist with the firefighting efforts over there,” Stypula said, adding departments from as far north as Oak Creek and as far south as Chicago provided donations. “We have between 40 and 50 sets of turnout gear, we’ve got helmets, hand tools, pike poles axes, fire suits, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).”

Many of the jackets are still emblazoned with the names of the firefighters who wore them.

“They are going to be saving lives in two countries,” Stupula said. “That’s pretty cool stuff.”

Much of the gear is beyond its certified life under National Fire Protection Association standards, but can be used elsewhere.

Family in Poland

Stypula, a Westosha-Central High School graduate who moved to the United States at age 5, said he still has family in Poland.

“My family is a couple hours from there and my nieces and nephews are helping out in all kinds of ways; helping refugees,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘what can I do’ and then it just kind of dawned on me we have all this equipment we can no longer use.”

He pitched the idea to Salem Lakes Fire Chief Jim LejCar, who invited Stypula to the area fire chiefs ‘meeting last Thursday.

“Salem Lakes has always had a spirit of giving back to the community,” said Fire Chief Jim LejCar. “It just so happens the community is farther away this time.”

Stypula also connected with Lt. Mark Drew of the East Clifton Fire Department in New Jersey, who has been organizing an equipment drive there.

“He is the one the one who started all the efforts on the East Coast, so I piggybacked with him,” Stypula said.

Loaded up Monday

The equipment collected locally was loaded Monday into a semi-trailer provided through the Help Heroes of Ukraine organization and will be combined with equipment collected by Drew. It will be shipped to Poland at no cost by Meest international delivery service, where it will be retrieved by volunteers from Ukraine.

“Our load is going on a 747 freighter Thursday to Warsaw, Poland, and will be distributed right to the firefighters,” Stypula said.

Fire and rescue departments from Oak Creek, Paris, Bristol, Wind Lake, Wheatland and Kansasville had contributed gear by noon Monday.

“The Paris Fire and Rescue Department is honored to be able to participate in the donations of fire and rescue equipment to the Ukraine,” said Assistant Chief Colin Hennessey, of the town of Paris department. “The timing couldn’t have been better as we have just received all new SCBA air packs for the department, allowing us to donate around 15 air packs along with face masks and spare bottles.”

Paris also contributed used helmets, boots, fire coats, fire pants and backboards.

“This was a rewarding experience for me and my family,” Hennessey said. “My wife and kids helped me and Capt. Brent Shaufler sort through and pack up the used equipment.”

