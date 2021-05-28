WATCH NOW: Salem man greets students and staff on their way to school, every day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witt and his wife Judy have lived in the 25000 block of 89th Street (county Highway AH) for the past 50 years. All three of their children attended Salem Elementary School and their daughter, Sue Luengen (Hunter’s mom), is a third-grade teacher there.

“My friends comment all the time how much they look forward to seeing my dad every morning and that he makes their day every day. It helps them start their day on a positive note,” Luengen said.

Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the Kenosha Unified School District, passes Witt in his driveway on her way to work. “I have had neighbors comment about how his morning wave makes their day,” she said. “What started as periodic appearances has grown into a morning tradition that our community members look forward to every weekday.”

While many of those who pass by are known to him as teachers, neighbors and families of students at the school, others are drivers who may or may not be doing the posted school speed limit as they traverse eastward along County Road AH.

“Trucks really go fast — I’ve hollered at a few to slow down,” he said. “One woman stopped to thank me for reminding her to slow down.”