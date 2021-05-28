WATCH NOW: Salem man greets students and staff on their way to school, every day

SALEM LAKES — Rain or shine. Snow and cold. Heat and humidity.
No matter what the elements may dish out, every morning of the school year, Rich Witt makes sure he’s at his self-appointed post: At the end of his driveway waving to drivers, many of whom are en route to Salem Elementary School.
While it may not be a line item in the Salem Elementary School budget, Witt even has a sweatshirt proclaiming him “Honorary Salem Greeter.”
“They had a special meeting at the school about six years ago and called me in to give me this sweatshirt,” Witt said during a recent visit at his driveway.
Witt, 78, lives on 89th Street just west of the school. His unofficial side job began about 12 years ago, shortly after he retired. “I would sit in my living room and wave to my grandson as his mother drove him to school but one day he said, ‘Grandpa, I can’t see you very well when you’re inside the house.’”
Witt began standing at the edge of his driveway to wave at Hunter as his mom drove him to school. Soon he was greeting every other vehicle that passed every weekday from 7 a.m. to about 7:45 a.m.
“If I get out early enough I can also catch the kids going to high school,” he said.
Tuesdays he might go out “extra early” to greet the garbage truck operators.
Witt and his wife Judy have lived in the 25000 block of 89th Street (county Highway AH) for the past 50 years. All three of their children attended Salem Elementary School and their daughter, Sue Luengen (Hunter’s mom), is a third-grade teacher there.
“My friends comment all the time how much they look forward to seeing my dad every morning and that he makes their day every day. It helps them start their day on a positive note,” Luengen said.
Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the Kenosha Unified School District, passes Witt in his driveway on her way to work. “I have had neighbors comment about how his morning wave makes their day,” she said. “What started as periodic appearances has grown into a morning tradition that our community members look forward to every weekday.”
While many of those who pass by are known to him as teachers, neighbors and families of students at the school, others are drivers who may or may not be doing the posted school speed limit as they traverse eastward along County Road AH.
“Trucks really go fast — I’ve hollered at a few to slow down,” he said. “One woman stopped to thank me for reminding her to slow down.”
If it’s raining Witt still goes out, standing under a nearby tree for shelter. He was even out last spring when students were not physically attending school due to the pandemic.
Cars sometimes honk or flash their lights in response to Witt’s waves. Some drivers have even stopped to chat or offer him treats like hot cocoa or a box of Girl Scout cookies.
“It is so cool how it started as something small and then has gotten so much bigger,” Luengen said.
“(Rich) is out there helping us start our day on the right foot,” Ruder said. “Our world needs more Riches; that is one thing of which we can all be certain.”