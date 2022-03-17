WATCH NOW: Salem School seeks operational, facility funds via referendum in April 5 spring election

Salem School electors will see a combined referendum question on the April 5 spring election ballot that seeks $18.3 million for building improvements and authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1.5 million annually for three years.

The district boundaries include residents who live in: Salem Lakes Wards 1-6; Paddock Lake Wards 1,2,3,5 and 6; and Bristol Ward 7.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, the Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave., and at the Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.

The school district will hold referendum information meetings with a school tour at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 prior to its regular School Board meeting.

No tax increase

The combined measures will not increase taxes, said Administrator Connie Valenza, who added, depending on the length of the loan, taxes could decrease.

“The Salem School Board members understood that our community could not afford an increase in the tax levy at this time,” Valenza said. “If both ballot questions pass, our community taxpayers would see no increase in their tax levy due to the referendum, and will likely even see a small decrease. The financial impact of the two referendum questions would essentially equal/replace the impact of the Non-Recurring Referendum passed back in 2019, expiring at the end of this year.”

School needs

The Three-Year Non-Recurring Operating Referendum to exceed the levy by $1.5 million dollars annually will allow the district to retain staff, and maintain programming and smaller class sizes.

The focus of the proposed facility improvements was to ensure every space in the building “is usable and workable for our students for learning,” Valenza said. It also addresses maintenance and safety.

The 18.3 million facility project, according to the district, includes:

Expanding and remodeling the 4K and 5K wing, adding two additional classrooms for each grade level and rooms for special education support.

Improved and expanded science labs and discovery/maker space areas in the middle school wing. Currently, there is no 7th grade science lab.

Demolition of the oldest section of the building that is not to code to be used for learning and would be cost prohibitive to make usable.

Updates to playground and outdoor learning areas.

Renovation of interior rooms without windows for use by support staff professionals, special education programming and collaborative spaces.

Updating classrooms in the 4th and 5th grade wing.

Making the entire building handicapped accessible.

Improving safety by installing automatic door locks, separation doors and indicators that alert staff if a door is propped open.

For more information, the district has created a portal on its website that includes graphics, videos, documents and information on how and where to vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.