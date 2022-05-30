WATCH NOW: Salutes, doves and remembrances part of Memorial Day services held across Kenosha County

The Kenosha Area Vietnam Vets Honor Guard fired a 21-gun volley over the graves of Kenosha veterans buried in a picturesque oval of grass at Green Ridge Cemetery as hundreds of Kenosha residents and local officials paid their respects during Memorial Day services on Monday.

A similar scene played out in services across the county at local cemeteries and parks as people celebrated those who died in military service.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who attended several events, said the day was to celebrate Americans who had given their lives upholding American values.

“It’s about this country, and the people who were involved building it,” Antaramian said. “It's about the young men and women who have stepped up to defend the Constitution.”

At Green Ridge Cemetery and at Library Park later in the day, Joann Campolo, daughter of Vietnam War veteran and writer Joe Campolo, read “Sweet Bird of Youth,” a poem her father had written commemorating those who died in Vietnam.

“I’m honored to read and share the poem with everyone, Joann Campolo said. “I’m honored to have a veteran for a father.”

Joe said the poem was also for vets who returned, like himself, and found a bitter response from the American public. Although Joe said that’s changed, some of his friends and fellow veterans died before they got to enjoy the support.

“They never got to see how veterans are treated today,” Joe said. “I wrote it for all my dead brothers.”

A brief ceremony at Old St. Marks Cemetery honored the nine soldiers interred there, including one veteran from the War of 1812 and the rest from the Civil War. Boy Scout Troop 522 and Cub Pack 422 helped with ceremonies.

John McCoy, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 7308 and the speaker at Old St. Marks, said they wanted to show that, as a veteran organization, they were “out here remembering.”

“They’re not forgotten," McCoy said. “It’s something that future veterans can know, they’ll never be forgotten.”

At noon at Library Park, the Kenosha Area Vietnam Vets read out the names of over 40 members who had died since the group formed nearly 40 years ago, and honored Capt. David Leet and Sgt. James Van Bendegom, who both have memorials at the park.

Joanne did a second reading of her father’s poem to a gathered crowd.

“Oh sweet bird of youth, when did you slip away,” goes the poem. “When we were young, it was not clear that you might leave one day.”

In a Memorial Day service at the Kenosha lakefront, Bill Ennis, placed a wreath on the water of the Kenosha Harbor with help from Brian Vaccaro and Mark Lewno at the event hosted by Navy Ship Club 40 at Navy Memorial Park.

Dale Wellman rang a bell for service members of the Navy who have died. Gary Beltoya led the National Anthem and Navy Ship Club 40 Commander Paul Meyer spoke.

Lisa Maryanov rang a bell for fallen vetrans as Kristin Paxton read their names during a Memorial Day service at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park on Monday. Kathy Whitt released doves as part of the ceremony.

VFW Post 1865 Commander Steven Chalmers Sr., along with other VFW leadership and Boy Scouts were among those to salute during the Pledge of Allegiance while officiating a Memorial Day service at the post on Monday.

