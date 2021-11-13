 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN

WATCH NOW: Salvation Army kicks off 2021 Red Kettle giving campaign

The kickoff to the 2021 Salvation Army Red Kettle annual holiday giving campaign.

Signs of the season have arrived.

The first white fluffy snowflakes have fallen, and the round, red vessels that herald the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign have started to appear in the Kenosha community.

The Salvation Army kicked off its 2021 giving campaign Friday in a ceremony at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St.

Leaders termed it a new season of hope. “Hope marching forward” is the theme of this year’s nationwide Salvation Army Red Kettle giving campaign.

“In addition to toys and food distributed in Kenosha, this is about the joy and the hope that will be brought forward in the community,” said Salvation Army Division Leader Major Steve Merritt.

Welcoming an audience of shoppers was Kenosha Salvation Army corps officers Capt. David Hamilton and his wife Capt. Robin Hamilton along with divisional leaders and advisory board members.

The seasonal mood was enhanced by a Salvation Army brass band performing traditional holiday tunes.

First kettles going up

Nineteen red kettles will be placed at businesses throughout Kenosha through Dec. 24. About 10 are already set up with the remainder to be put out by the day after Thanksgiving.

People are also reading…

“It’s good to have the kettles back,” noted Nathan Michalski, an advisory board member. “It feels like normal; it’s probably the most normal thing you could think of that we can hang onto these days.”

The goal for this season’s overall giving is $310,00, with $104,000 set as the kettle goal.

Money raised during the Red Kettle drive supports the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop, food pantry, rent, transportation and emergency assistance programs.

“We also have a pet pantry for clients with pet needs,” David Hamilton said. “It’s our major fundraiser for the whole year.”

Bell ringers wanted

While efforts are made to cover the kettles at all times, in 2020 many of the red kettles were unattended because the organization had trouble recruiting bell ringers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If there isn’t someone ringing a bell, that’s a kettle not generating funds for the community,” David Hamilton said.

Volunteer bell ringers sign up for two hour shifts than run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the store.

Those interested in signing up for a bell ringing shift can do so at: www.registertoring.com or by visiting the Salvation Army’s Kenosha website sakenosha.org.

“It’s more than just fundraising, it’s an opportunity to serve in the community,” Merritt said.

“We’re looking forward to another great year,” Michalski said.

IN PHOTOS: 2020 Holiday lights brighten Kenosha County nights

You know what’s great about holiday lights? Driving (and walking) around to enjoy the nightly show is FREE and it’s perfect for these socially distancing times.

This year, more than ever, Kenosha County residents have been busy stringing up lights and putting Santa and his reindeer up on the rooftop as we celebrate the Christmas season while also battling a global pandemic.

Though much of the usual holiday cheer has been canceled this year, we encourage you to get out and enjoy the show!

Here is a just a sampling of this year’s holiday lights.

1 of 44
+3 
Nathan Michalski

Nathan Michalski, an advisory member for the Salvation Army, helps kick off the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St. on Friday.

 Heather Poyner
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recycling prices surge with economic recovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert