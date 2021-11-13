WATCH NOW: Salvation Army kicks off 2021 Red Kettle giving campaign

Salvation Army Captain David Hamilton, left, thanks a woman making a donation during the first day of the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St. A total of 19 of the kettles will be set up this year as part of the annual campaign.
Heather Poyner
Salvation Army volunteer and bell ringer Ricky Atkins takes part on the first day of the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.
Heather Poyner
Kenosha Salvation Army corps officers Capt. David Hamilton and Capt. Robin Hamilton took part in the kickoff ceremony Friday of the 2020 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
IN PHOTOS: 2020 Holiday lights brighten Kenosha County nights
You know what’s great about holiday lights? Driving (and walking) around to enjoy the nightly show is FREE and it’s perfect for these socially distancing times.
This year, more than ever, Kenosha County residents have been busy stringing up lights and putting Santa and his reindeer up on the rooftop as we celebrate the Christmas season while also battling a global pandemic.
Though much of the usual holiday cheer has been canceled this year, we encourage you to get out and enjoy the show!
Here is a just a sampling of this year’s holiday lights.
1 of 44
2020 xmas lights 9437 70th street yard.jpg
This bright yard is at 9437 70th St. in the White Caps subdivision.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights White Caps corner.jpg
A bright White Caps corner, 96th Avenue and 71st Street
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights northside video screen.jpg
2020 xmas lights Peanuts Nativity.jpg
This Peanuts Nativity scene is in White Caps, at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Walnut Grove cul-de-sac
Lights at 28th street and the cul-de-sac at 29th place in the Walnut Grove subdivision
Submitted Photo
2020 xmas lights northside dinosaur and video screen.jpg
A dinosaur and Santa video screen at 1839 18th Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights northside dinosaurs.jpg
The Santa dinosaur greets passers-by at 1839 18th Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights northside gnomes.jpg
These adorable gnomes, fashioned from evergreens, are at 23rd Street and 19th Avenue.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights snowman 10814 64th street.jpg
It's a frosty scene at 10814 64th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Vacation car and tree.jpg
The "Christmas Vacation" van has parked in white Caps, at 96th Avenue and 71st Street.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Vacation van.jpg
2020 xmas lights White Caps blow molds.jpg
Blow mold Nativity figures in White Caps, 9406 70th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights White Caps Joy sign.jpg
There's "joy" on the corner of 96th Avenue and 71st Street.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Xmas Lane angel.jpg
This angel on Christmas Lane, the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th Street, wishes everyone a merry Christmas.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Xmas Lane Bumble.jpg
A Bumble on Christmas Lane, the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th Street
2020 xmas lights Xmas Lane Minions.jpg
Minions on Christmas Lane, the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th Street
2020 xmas lights Xmas Lane Nativity.jpg
A painted Nativity scene on Christmas Lane, the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th Street
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Xmas Lane poker party.jpg
Inflatable characters play Northpole Hold 'Em poker on Christmas Lane, the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th Street.
2020 xmas lights 6925 64th ave.jpg
Bright lights at 6925 64th Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 9437 70th street.jpg
A glittering coach at 9437 70th St. in the White Caps subdivision
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 10814 64th street.jpg
Snowman out front at 10814 64th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 10815 64th street.jpg
10815 64th St. is all lit up for the holidays.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights city tree.jpg
The City of Kenosha's tree stands behind the Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights dragon inflatable.jpg
A Christmas dragon at 78th Street and 33rd Avenue
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights frog.jpg
It's a green Christmas every year for this frog at 10801 64th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights HarborPark Grinch.jpg
The Grinch climbs a window in HarborPark, across from the city's official holiday tree.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights inflatable reindeer.jpg
An inflatable reindeer at 10815 64th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights joy sign on 79th street.jpg
“Joy” is spelled out in this front yard on 79th Street and 25th Avenue, with shadows magnifying the effect.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights joy sign Southport Park.jpg
This "joy" sign shines on Second Avenue, across from Southport Park, just south of 75th Street.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Minion on 78th street.jpg
This Minion is "stuck on Christmas" at 29th Avenue and 78th Street.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 3rd avenue and 68th place.jpg
A red-and-green theme at Third Avenue and 68th Place
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 78th street and 34th avenue.jpg
A Peanuts scene at 78th Street and 34th Avenue
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 80th street and 46th avenue.jpg
Christmas lights at 80th street and 46th Avenue
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 80th street bear.jpg
An inflatable bear at 80th Street and 29th Avenue
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 3914 16th avenue
Lights and inflatables fill the yard at 3914 16th Ave.
Liz Snyder
2020 xmas lights 104th Street blow mold scene.jpg
A huge yard filled with blow molds lights up the 2600 block of 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha News Photo By Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights 104th Street blow mold soldiers.jpg
Soldiers line up in a huge yard filled with blow molds in the 2600 block of 104th Street.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Mickey at 3915 16th Ave.jpg
Mickey Mouse waves to passers-by from the front yard at 3916 16th Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Ditto house.jpg
The house next to the Territo family lights-and-music show, 7410 155th Court, doesn't try to compete.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Territo lights house.jpg
The wild and crazy Territo family lights-and-music show is at 7410 155th Court in the Strawberry Creek subdivision.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Trevor lights and music.jpg
Randy Batassa has a one-hour lights-and-music show at his home in Trevor, 24712 1118th St. Family helped him get his massive display up and lit this year after several years without one.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Trevor lights Bumble.jpg
Randy Batassa's decorations include the Bumble and Yukon Cornelius!
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
2020 xmas lights Trevor lights sign.jpg
The sign outside Randy Batassa's "Trevor Lights" show
2020 xmas lights Belke family
The Belke family also has a lights-and-music show at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie.
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
Salvation Army Captain David Hamilton, left, thanks a woman making a donation during the first day of the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St. A total of 19 of the kettles will be set up this year as part of the annual campaign.