WATCH NOW: Salvation Army kicks off 2021 Red Kettle giving campaign

Signs of the season have arrived.

The first white fluffy snowflakes have fallen, and the round, red vessels that herald the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign have started to appear in the Kenosha community.

The Salvation Army kicked off its 2021 giving campaign Friday in a ceremony at Festival Foods, 3207 80th St.

Leaders termed it a new season of hope. “Hope marching forward” is the theme of this year’s nationwide Salvation Army Red Kettle giving campaign.

“In addition to toys and food distributed in Kenosha, this is about the joy and the hope that will be brought forward in the community,” said Salvation Army Division Leader Major Steve Merritt.

Welcoming an audience of shoppers was Kenosha Salvation Army corps officers Capt. David Hamilton and his wife Capt. Robin Hamilton along with divisional leaders and advisory board members.

The seasonal mood was enhanced by a Salvation Army brass band performing traditional holiday tunes.

First kettles going up

Nineteen red kettles will be placed at businesses throughout Kenosha through Dec. 24. About 10 are already set up with the remainder to be put out by the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s good to have the kettles back,” noted Nathan Michalski, an advisory board member. “It feels like normal; it’s probably the most normal thing you could think of that we can hang onto these days.”

The goal for this season’s overall giving is $310,00, with $104,000 set as the kettle goal.

Money raised during the Red Kettle drive supports the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop, food pantry, rent, transportation and emergency assistance programs.

“We also have a pet pantry for clients with pet needs,” David Hamilton said. “It’s our major fundraiser for the whole year.”

Bell ringers wanted

While efforts are made to cover the kettles at all times, in 2020 many of the red kettles were unattended because the organization had trouble recruiting bell ringers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If there isn’t someone ringing a bell, that’s a kettle not generating funds for the community,” David Hamilton said.

Volunteer bell ringers sign up for two hour shifts than run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the store.

Those interested in signing up for a bell ringing shift can do so at: www.registertoring.com or by visiting the Salvation Army’s Kenosha website sakenosha.org.

“It’s more than just fundraising, it’s an opportunity to serve in the community,” Merritt said.

“We’re looking forward to another great year,” Michalski said.

