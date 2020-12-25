WATCH NOW: Santa makes a Christmas morning stop in Kenosha with a little help from his friends

Avanti Cuff was online Christmas morning looking up photos of Santa for her 5-year-old daughter Serenity when they heard a commotion outside.
There was the sound of a siren and of Christmas carols on a loudspeaker. Looking out the window there were people walking up her Uptown neighborhood street carrying gifts. And sitting in a convertible — top down despite the cold — was Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a couple of elves, waving hello.
“She wanted to see pictures of Santa so I was on Google looking them up for her, and then there he was,” Cuff said of her daughter. “She was so excited.”
Santa made the unannounced visit Christmas visit to the Uptown neighborhood and to an area of apartment buildings and homes along 50th Street west of 40th Avenue, with helpers handing out gifts for children and families who came outside on porches and sidewalks to greet him.
As her daughter brought her gifts inside, Cuff became emotional, tearing up. “It is just really nice, especially this year with COVID and everything — I still have a job,” she said, but her hours have been cut, her income is down and money is especially tight. “It’s been really hard.”
Tyler Cochran, the Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly, and Jeff Wamboldt, crime prevention officer with the department, partnered with First Student bus service in Kenosha to create the event, which they hope will become a Christmas tradition.
“This is our first time doing this,” Cochran said before they headed out in the morning. “Our plan is to go out in the neighborhoods, let people know we are there and give gifts to the kids that come out to see us.”
Michael Comstock, manager of transportation for First Student, said the bus company held a toy drive to gather the gifts for the program. First Student staff wrapped the presents — more than 300 in all — and then employees loaded them on a decorated school bus. The packages were packed on the bus seats, the gifts organized by age and gender. Colleen Davis, a bus driver who was volunteering, said there were toys, games and books appropriate for kids from toddlers through high school
“The community gave us overwhelming support,” Comstock said of the toy drive.
A welcome surprise
About 10 bus company employees, along with one of Cochran's and Wamboldt’s coworkers at the Safety Center and friends and family members, volunteered Christmas morning to walk through the neighborhoods helping Santa distribute gifts.
In Uptown, children and families — many still in pajamas or wrapped in blankets — peaked out windows and waved from porches, some taking videos of the caravan as it passed. Some children ran out to Santa’s car to take photos, and at one porch especially crowded with kids, the jolly elf climbed out to meet them.
Volunteers greeted neighbors, asking if they had children at home, quizzing them about the ages of the children so they could gather appropriate gifts from the bus, while other volunteers handed out stuffed animals.
Along 50th Street, when Cochran learned speaking to a young boy that his family had no Christmas gifts at home this year, the officer and the volunteers loaded the family up. “All of this?” the boy’s grandmother asked as they carried in piles of gifts.
“They had nothing in the apartment,” said volunteer LaParish Smith, when he came back to the bus after carrying in gifts. “No furniture. Nothing. It was empty.”
Stop at Shalom Center
The last stop for Santa and the volunteers was the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., where volunteers had adopted each of the families staying in the center’s emergency family shelter, with a large package of gifts tailored for each family.
The families sang a few carols and posed for pictures with Santa before collecting their packages.
“We’re hoping to make this a tradition,” Cochran said of the event.
And although he and Wamboldt weren’t sure exactly how their plan would play out when they headed out at 9 a.m. Christmas morning, Cochran was all smiles after the last gifts were given away. “It couldn’t have gone better.”