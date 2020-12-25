WATCH NOW: Santa makes a Christmas morning stop in Kenosha with a little help from his friends

Avanti Cuff was online Christmas morning looking up photos of Santa for her 5-year-old daughter Serenity when they heard a commotion outside.

There was the sound of a siren and of Christmas carols on a loudspeaker. Looking out the window there were people walking up her Uptown neighborhood street carrying gifts. And sitting in a convertible — top down despite the cold — was Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a couple of elves, waving hello.

“She wanted to see pictures of Santa so I was on Google looking them up for her, and then there he was,” Cuff said of her daughter. “She was so excited.”

Santa made the unannounced visit Christmas visit to the Uptown neighborhood and to an area of apartment buildings and homes along 50th Street west of 40th Avenue, with helpers handing out gifts for children and families who came outside on porches and sidewalks to greet him.

As her daughter brought her gifts inside, Cuff became emotional, tearing up. “It is just really nice, especially this year with COVID and everything — I still have a job,” she said, but her hours have been cut, her income is down and money is especially tight. “It’s been really hard.”