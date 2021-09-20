WATCH NOW: Second of five-phase renovation project completed at Southport Beach House

The second phase of a five-phase project toward the complete renovation of the Southport Beach House is finished and a third phase under way, according to city development officials.
The city's Public Works Committee has unanimously approved payment of $456,387.09 to Berglund Construction, which completed the second phase that included brick replacement and tuck pointing on the west, and parts of the north and south portions of the structure, according to Mike Maki, project manager, and a community development specialist for the city. Maki gave his report to the committee during its Sept. 13 meeting.
Carpentry, structural repairs and slate roofing repairs were also done on the north and south gables. In addition, the contractors renovated ramped sidewalks leading up to the main entrance and steps.
“This was satisfactorily completed. We did have some hiccups with COVID last year, so the project did extend a bit longer than initially anticipated,” Maki said at the meeting.
The beach house, which is being preserved thanks to a grassroots effort to save it that was launched in 2013, is undergoing a more than $1 million restoration with the help of the city. Future interior renovations also proposed for the historic building include opening up the south side of the beach house with a coffee bar. A second-floor addition would allow visitors to look out over the water.
Reception area use on hold
Ald. David Bogdala, the committee’s vice chair, wondered whether the historic beach house at 7825 First Ave., originally built in 1940, would soon be ready for use. Over the years, the space had transformed into a rental facility for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries and other gatherings.
Maki said the closure of the beach house will continue through 2022. Phase three of the project has begun, however, he said, which includes completing the rest of the roof work, replacing three of four chimneys and the front doors.
“Next year’s project is going to involve some work with windows in the ballroom, also, hopefully some plaster restoration we to need to do from roof leaks inside the ballroom,” he said. “So, because of the impact to the main space that would be used by the public that would not be available next year, either.”
He said that the first opportunity for the public to use the beach house is anticipated for 2023.