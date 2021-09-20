WATCH NOW: Second of five-phase renovation project completed at Southport Beach House

The second phase of a five-phase project toward the complete renovation of the Southport Beach House is finished and a third phase under way, according to city development officials.

The city's Public Works Committee has unanimously approved payment of $456,387.09 to Berglund Construction, which completed the second phase that included brick replacement and tuck pointing on the west, and parts of the north and south portions of the structure, according to Mike Maki, project manager, and a community development specialist for the city. Maki gave his report to the committee during its Sept. 13 meeting.

Carpentry, structural repairs and slate roofing repairs were also done on the north and south gables. In addition, the contractors renovated ramped sidewalks leading up to the main entrance and steps.

“This was satisfactorily completed. We did have some hiccups with COVID last year, so the project did extend a bit longer than initially anticipated,” Maki said at the meeting.