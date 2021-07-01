WATCH NOW: Second phase of restoration work underway at Petrifying Springs Park

In the first phase, crews tried to control the amount of sediment that falls directly into the river, which directly impacts the health and quality of the fish and other inhabitants.

"The more of that sediment that you introduce into the stream channels, such as the nitrogen and phosphorous and any of those other contaminants, the lower level of quality you have for natural resources in that area," Collins said.

Stopping that erosion is paramount because of the damage it can and will do to all the parts of the park that thousands of visitors enjoy, Collins said.

And that's the end goal here.

"Within the park specifically, we have structures and bike trails contiguous to the stream," Collins said. "With all the existing erosion that's happening, it's slowly but surely encroaching our pavilions, our bike paths, our playgrounds. It creates washouts with any type of major storm event in the area. It's not only a maintenance issue for us, but the structural stability of these projects is at stake, too."

Bringing back the anglers

With the erosion control and better storm water management comes yet another benefit, Collins said, and that's with an eye on drawing fishing enthusiasts to the park and the Pike River.