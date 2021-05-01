WATCH NOW: "Seeing the Elephant" takes viewers inside a Civil War battle

Indeed, the action moves all around, jumping from front to back and then to the front again.

That 360-degree experience means you can watch the movie again — and again — and notice new things.

“I just saw something today I hadn’t seen before,” Dammann said after a viewing Thursday afternoon. (And he estimates he has seen the film some 10,000 times.)

The Civil War Museum is one of just a handful of venues that feature 360-degree films, and Dammann said it’s a popular attraction.

“I love that we get seventh-graders in here, and when the film is over, they applaud,” he said.

In addition to the visuals — including the screen being obscured by smoke from rifles — the movie makes effective use of sound effects to bring viewers into the Civil War battle unfolding all around them.

The story follows three characters: a young man seeking adventure, a patriotic family man and an abolitionist. We meet them from enlistment to their first taste of combat.

All three face battle together and ultimately deal with the consequences of war.

The narrator talks of the “dark shadow” cast by the war as “men struggle to find meaning in their victory.”