WATCH NOW: "Seeing the Elephant" takes viewers inside a Civil War battle

Doug Dammann, education coordinator for the the three Kenosha public museums, stands inside "The Fiery Trial" at Kenosha's Civil War Museum.
There’s never been a better time to “See the Elephant.”
But first, we need to explain. There are no actual elephants involved, nor a zoo or a circus.
This “elephant” can be found in Kenosha’s Civil War Museum and — on Tuesday — visitors can see the elephant free of charge.
“Seeing the Elephant” is the 360-degree film at the heart of the museum’s permanent exhibit, “The Fiery Trial.”
The movie was filmed in 2012 at the Old World Wisconsin outdoor history museum in Eagle.
“Seeing the Elephant” is the term Civil War soldiers used to describe their first experience with combat.
As film narrator Bill Kurtis explains (yes that Bill Kurtis, the longtime Chicago TV news anchor), seeing an elephant can be exciting but also very dangerous.
The movie is shown at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and then at the top of each hour at the museum. Viewers stand in a circular area, and the movie takes place all around them. (The movie starts at noon on Sundays.)
Doug Dammann, education manager for the Kenosha Public Museums, advises visitors to “let your ears be your guide” when watching the film.
“It’s participatory,” he said as the movie started. “That’s why we have visitors stand and not sit. We want them to look around.”
Indeed, the action moves all around, jumping from front to back and then to the front again.
That 360-degree experience means you can watch the movie again — and again — and notice new things.
The Civil War Museum is one of just a handful of venues that feature 360-degree films, and Dammann said it’s a popular attraction.
“I love that we get seventh-graders in here and, when the film is over, they applaud,” he said.
In addition to the visuals — including the screen being obscured by smoke from rifles — the movie makes effective use of sound effects to bring viewers into the Civil War battle unfolding all around them.
The story follows three characters: a young man seeking adventure, a patriotic family man and an abolitionist. We meet them from enlistment to their first taste of combat.
All three face battle together and ultimately deal with the consequences of war.
As Dammann explains, “These guys were excited and expecting glory, but when they got to battle they found chaos and mayhem, and they weren’t too anxious to ‘see the elephant’ again.”
The exhibit
The rest of “The Fiery Trial” also works to help museum visitors connect to the Civil War era, from the pre-war rhetoric and preparations to soldiers returning home after the fighting ended.
“It’s an immersive experience,” Dammann said. “We try to do that with the architecture, flooring and murals to draw people into a sense of being there in that time period.”
That’s why you’ll hear birds singing and people discussing the coming war as you move through “The Fiery Trial.”
And don’t be startled when you sit in a train car and the passenger seated next to you starts chatting.
Local history
When you exit the train, don’t miss an American flag hanging near a wall; it’s an important local artifact.
“This is the Kenosha flag,” Dammann explains.
The silk flag was given to the Park City Grays, Kenosha’s militia, during a send-off celebration before the start of the war.
It’s now carefully preserved under glass that shields it from ultraviolet light.
“The biggest enemy is light,” Dammann said. “It makes the flag begin to fade and makes it brittle.”
The museum acquired the flag from the Kenosha Unified School District and carefully preserves it.
Preservation — and understanding — of the past is what the Civil War Museum is all about.
The Civil War was an American war, fought on American soil. It shaped the nation for decades after the battles ended and, in some ways, continues to shape our nation today.
And that’s something worth learning about.
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
Displays in the exhibit "For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights" show the contrast between advertising, like the Aunt Jemima ads seen at left, and the brutal reality of the battle for civil rights, seen in the photo at right.
A portrait of photographer Gordon Parks is at the entrance of "For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights," on display at the Civil War Museum. Parks used his cameras as "weapons" in the civil rights battle. Objects from the TV series "Julia" are also displayed. The NBC show starred Diahann Carroll and ran for 86 episodes, from Sept. 17, 1968, to March 23, 1971.
The exhibit ends with an optimistic look at everyday life.
Objects from the TV series "Julia" are shown in the exhibit. The NBC show starred Diahann Carroll and ran for 86 episodes, from Sept. 17, 1968, to March 23, 1971.
A portrait of photographer Gordon Parks is at "For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights."
Free offers
During Kenosha Tourism Week, local attractions are offering free admission and/or other freebies:
Today:All of the Kenosha County dog parks offer free single-day admission. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 35610 89th St. in Twin Lakes. Dogs must be current on all vaccinations and wear valid dog tags. Monday bonus: Visit K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, for one free large biscuit for your dog. The store is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday: Free main exhibit admission at the Civil War Museum. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All guests will receive free admission to "The Fiery Trial," an immersive exhibit featuring a 360-degree film. The museum is located at 5400 First Ave.
Wednesday: Enjoy one free coffee at these three locations: The Buzz Café, one free small drip coffee, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5621 Sixth Ave. Harborside Common Grounds, one free large house blend coffee, 7 to 11 a.m. at 5159 Sixth Ave. The Daily Dose Café, one free 16-oz. coffee (hot or iced), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6010 40th Ave.
Thursday: Get in your daily steps with a free climb to the top of the Southport Lighthouse. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Climb the 72 steps to the top of Kenosha’s historic 1866 lighthouse and enjoy the view. Note: You must be at least 8 years old to climb. The Southport Light Station Museum is located at 5117 Fourth Ave. on Simmons Island.
Friday: Go exploring in Bristol Woods County Park with free GPS and Explorer Backpack Rentals from the Pringle Nature Center. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can check out a pre-programmed GPS unit to hunt for Geocaches in the park, or a family-friendly Explorer Backpack filled with all the tools you need for a fun exploration. Note: First come, first served. A driver’s license or ID is required for the rentals. The nature center and park are at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol.
Saturday:One free packet of seeds at Feed & Seed. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop, 7115 38th St., has flowers, veggies and herb packs to choose from. Note: This offer is available to any customer who will provide an email address to join the shop's email list.
