WATCH NOW: "Seeing the Elephant" takes viewers inside a Civil War battle

There’s never been a better time to “See the Elephant.”

But first, we need to explain. There are no actual elephants involved, nor a zoo or a circus.

This “elephant” can be found in Kenosha’s Civil War Museum and — on Tuesday — visitors can see the elephant free of charge.

“Seeing the Elephant” is the 360-degree film at the heart of the museum’s permanent exhibit, “The Fiery Trial.”

The movie was filmed in 2012 at the Old World Wisconsin outdoor history museum in Eagle.

“Seeing the Elephant” is the term Civil War soldiers used to describe their first experience with combat.

As film narrator Bill Kurtis explains (yes that Bill Kurtis, the longtime Chicago TV news anchor), seeing an elephant can be exciting but also very dangerous.

The movie is shown at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and then at the top of each hour at the museum. Viewers stand in a circular area, and the movie takes place all around them. (The movie starts at noon on Sundays.)

360-degree experience

Doug Dammann, education manager for the Kenosha Public Museums, advises visitors to “let your ears be your guide” when watching the film.

“It’s participatory,” he said as the movie started. “That’s why we have visitors stand and not sit. We want them to look around.”

Indeed, the action moves all around, jumping from front to back and then to the front again.

That 360-degree experience means you can watch the movie again — and again — and notice new things.

The Civil War Museum is one of just a handful of venues that feature 360-degree films, and Dammann said it’s a popular attraction.

“I love that we get seventh-graders in here and, when the film is over, they applaud,” he said.

In addition to the visuals — including the screen being obscured by smoke from rifles — the movie makes effective use of sound effects to bring viewers into the Civil War battle unfolding all around them.

The story follows three characters: a young man seeking adventure, a patriotic family man and an abolitionist. We meet them from enlistment to their first taste of combat.

All three face battle together and ultimately deal with the consequences of war.

As Dammann explains, “These guys were excited and expecting glory, but when they got to battle they found chaos and mayhem, and they weren’t too anxious to ‘see the elephant’ again.”

The exhibit

The rest of “The Fiery Trial” also works to help museum visitors connect to the Civil War era, from the pre-war rhetoric and preparations to soldiers returning home after the fighting ended.

“It’s an immersive experience,” Dammann said. “We try to do that with the architecture, flooring and murals to draw people into a sense of being there in that time period.”

That’s why you’ll hear birds singing and people discussing the coming war as you move through “The Fiery Trial.”

And don’t be startled when you sit in a train car and the passenger seated next to you starts chatting.

Local history

When you exit the train, don’t miss an American flag hanging near a wall; it’s an important local artifact.

“This is the Kenosha flag,” Dammann explains.

The silk flag was given to the Park City Grays, Kenosha’s militia, during a send-off celebration before the start of the war.

It’s now carefully preserved under glass that shields it from ultraviolet light.

“The biggest enemy is light,” Dammann said. “It makes the flag begin to fade and makes it brittle.”

The museum acquired the flag from the Kenosha Unified School District and carefully preserves it.

Preservation — and understanding — of the past is what the Civil War Museum is all about.

The Civil War was an American war, fought on American soil. It shaped the nation for decades after the battles ended and, in some ways, continues to shape our nation today.

And that’s something worth learning about.

