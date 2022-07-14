WATCH NOW: Semi-trailer flips on I-94 just over state line

A semi-trailer that appears to have tried to switch lanes too quickly driving southbound on I-94 just over the state line flipped on its side Thursday afternoon according to the Illinois State Patrol.

The semi-trailer driver was transported to the Condell Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. where I-94 and Highway 41 split. Sgt. Jerad Klint said it appeared the driver of the semi-trailer was in the left lane headed southbound on Highway 41, when they attempted to turn right to join I-94, and “jerked too quickly” on the wheel, causing it to flip and land on the left shoulder of I-94.

The semi-trailer was righted sometime after 2 p.m. and towed away.