 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Semi-trailer flips on I-94 just over state line

Semi-trailer flip

A semi-trailer that appears to have tried to switch lanes too quickly on I-94 just  flipped on its side Thursday afternoon. The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

 Joe States

A semi-trailer that appears to have tried to switch lanes too quickly driving southbound on I-94 just over the state line flipped on its side Thursday afternoon according to the Illinois State Patrol.

The semi-trailer driver was transported to the Condell Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. where I-94 and Highway 41 split. Sgt. Jerad Klint said it appeared the driver of the semi-trailer was in the left lane headed southbound on Highway 41, when they attempted to turn right to join I-94, and “jerked too quickly” on the wheel, causing it to flip and land on the left shoulder of I-94.

The semi-trailer was righted sometime after 2 p.m. and towed away.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild moment raccoon chases woman and her dog into her house and refuses to leave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert