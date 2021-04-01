WATCH NOW: Service above self, Kenosha Rotary marks its 100th anniversary

Funding a tot park at the lakefront, establishing the Rotary Safety Center, purchasing a bookmobile and giving out countless scholarships.
These are just a few ways in which the Kenosha Rotary Club has served the community.
On Thursday, the club marked its 100th anniversary.
In its first century, local projects have included restoration of the Kemper Center/Griffin Observatory, sponsoring the annual KUSD Middle School Spelling Bee, and Christmas bell ringing for the Salvation Army.
The local group has also supported global initiatives such as funding an orphanage in Zimbabwe and Rotary Books for the World.
According to club documents, since its founding in 1921, the Kenosha Rotary Club has raised more than $1.2 million via club fundraising.
The Kenosha Rotary Club was begun by six area men in February of 1921. The club — officially the Rotary Club of Kenosha, Wisconsin, No. 897 — was granted its charter on April 1. Rotary rules at the time limited membership to 25 men.
The weekly meetings grew with a focus on fundraising and community building initiatives for Kenosha and beyond.
In 1989, women were allowed to join and, then as now, membership in the organization has been representative of the larger Kenosha community. Many members have been independent businessmen and women, others are affiliated with businesses such as Snap-On and Dynamatic, while others represent community services like the media, healthcare and the public museums.
“Kenosha Rotary has a list of members, club leadership and community accomplishments that reads as the Who’s Who of Kenosha,” said Mark Molinaro Jr., a club member since 1994.
In its early days, the group met at the Elks Club. In 1996, as it began to support renovations to the Kemper Center, it moved its Tuesday noon meetings there. Since last spring, however, the group has been meeting every other week via Zoom. “It was a weird scramble to move a social club online,” said Lisa Dretske, club president since July 2020.
The club’s 100th anniversary celebration, to be held Tuesday, will also be held virtual. “We are hoping to host an in-person celebration outside in the summertime,” Dretske said.
Dretske said she is looking forward to hold meetings again in person. “Some people are really good about (meeting on) Zoom; others are ready for face-to-face.”
A means to network
Many members say they like the business networking opportunities afforded by the Rotary Club.
Rita Hagen joined Rotary in 2013, shortly after becoming executive director of Hospice Alliance. “The board supported my decision to join, realizing that being a Rotarian helps to give back to the community which so generously supports Hospice Alliance,” she said. She served as club president from 2016-17.
Many members enjoy Rotary for a combination of reasons.
“The club gets you excited to just do better in the community — everybody brings new ideas and ways to get involved,” Dretske said.
“Being a Rotarian means maintaining high ethical standards professionally and personally,” Hagen said. “It allows for the opportunity for fellowship — expanding my circle of friendships, networking and being able to help the community in ways that you might not be able to do alone (embodying the club motto of) ‘Service above Self.’”
Tom Frost, a certified public accountant and current club secretary, is in his second stint with the Kenosha Rotary Club. He was a member from 1984-2002 when he was a member of Frost Manufacturing, rejoining in 2005 when he went to work with the Bane-Nelson company.
“The best part for me is the camaraderie and weekly meetings,” Frost said.
John Wavro, who served as club president in 1984, recalls joining Rotary some 40 years ago.
“We met each Tuesday at the Elks Club, and we would discuss daily events with great leaders of the Kenosha community, which was so rewarding for a young businessman like me,” he said.
“Rotary has been great for me; the best way to meet men and women in different walks of life,” Wavro added.
Fundraising efforts
Rotary members agree that supporting services in the community is particularly satisfying.
“Our biggest fundraiser was a WLIP radio auction,” recalled Wavro. “Each member secured gifts from businesses, and we auctioned them off over the radio Saturday and Sunday afternoons for two weeks — one year we raised $75,000 to give to (local) charities.”
Many of the fundraisers take the form of recreation, giving members the chance to socialize. These have included bowling fundraisers, golf outings and ticket sale events and raffles at Kingfish games.
In addition to raising money, members also get hands-on with community projects such as assisting at the annual KUSD Spelling Bee.
Dretske said she enjoys participating in the annual Pike River cleanup. “Conservation has always been a thing for me,” she said.
The pandemic has changed the dynamic of the club, but not its mission, Dretske said. “(During COVID-19) we have relied on take-out events, partnering with local businesses that donate portions of their sales on a given day to the Rotary.”
Dretske enjoys the networking but particularly “all of the volunteer opportunities” that Rotary offers.
Molinaro, a local architect, says Rotary has been an important part of his personal and professional commitment to Kenosha.
“What I saw in Rotary was a group of community-minded individuals who truly put service to their community above self-interest,” he said.
Molinaro also stressed Rotary’s commitment to education in Kenosha and abroad. “We have hosted and sent abroad scores of exchange students over our club’s history, as well as engaged in mission trips through Rotary International,” he said.
The club’s efforts have not gone unrecognized by the Kenosha community.
In 2009, then Mayor Keith Bosman and the City of Kenosha honored the Kenosha Rotary Club by renaming a portion of 14th Avenue in front of the Rotary Safety Center, “Rotary Drive” in honor of the club’s establishment and continued support of the safety center.
The future
While members continue to work and play on behalf of the community, the Kenosha Rotary Club has seen its ranks dwindle over the years.
“The club had 80 to 95 members until about 2010; since then, numbers began to go steadily down,” Wavro said.
However, notes Molinaro, “At a time when services clubs are getting smaller and fewer across the country and the world, we could not be more optimistic about the future of Kenosha Rotary.”
“Rotary has tried to change and adapt to the times, decreasing meeting commitments from weekly to bi-weekly or monthly, breakfast, lunch, dinner or after-dinner clubs — all trying to attract new members,” Hagen said.
Currently membership is “in the 30s,” Dretske said.
However, added Hagen, “for our club to reach 100 years is an amazing thing.”
“What makes the efforts of our club, and any Rotary club, so important are the individual members,” Molinaro added. “A Rotarian is one who does the work.
“All of our club initiatives are not successful simply because Rotarians raise and/or contribute dollars, they are successful because they are executed by hands-on, boots on the ground efforts by our members.”