WATCH NOW: Service above self, Kenosha Rotary marks its 100th anniversary

Many members enjoy Rotary for a combination of reasons.

“The club gets you excited to just do better in the community — everybody brings new ideas and ways to get involved,” Dretske said.

“Being a Rotarian means maintaining high ethical standards professionally and personally,” Hagen said. “It allows for the opportunity for fellowship — expanding my circle of friendships, networking and being able to help the community in ways that you might not be able to do alone (embodying the club motto of) ‘Service above Self.’”

Tom Frost, a certified public accountant and current club secretary, is in his second stint with the Kenosha Rotary Club. He was a member from 1984-2002 when he was a member of Frost Manufacturing, rejoining in 2005 when he went to work with the Bane-Nelson company.

“The best part for me is the camaraderie and weekly meetings,” Frost said.

John Wavro, who served as club president in 1984, recalls joining Rotary some 40 years ago.

“We met each Tuesday at the Elks Club, and we would discuss daily events with great leaders of the Kenosha community, which was so rewarding for a young businessman like me,” he said.