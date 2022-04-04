WATCH NOW: Shalom Center to celebrate 40th anniversary Thursday night

The nonprofit Shalom Center in Kenosha will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Thursday, marking all of its efforts in the community and plans for the future.

The local nonprofit headquartered at 4314 39th Ave. provides emergency shelter, hot meals, groceries and guidance to help assist tens of thousands of area residents in need.

The organization will host a celebratory gathering and fundraiser at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's ballroom in the Student Center, 900 Wood Road, Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Executive Director Tamarra Coleman helped transition the nonprofit into its current home at 4314 39th Ave. a few years ago. It hosts the longest running soup kitchen in the county, a 24/7, 82-bed shelter facility and a 10,000-square-foot food pantry and distribution center.

"It's humbling and rewarding," said Coleman, who has served with the Shalom Center for six years, three of those as its leader. "It's amazing how the community steps up every time we need them."

Facing the challenges

Coleman said the last three years have shown the community how impactful the nonprofit is to those facing hard times.

"These last two years have been extremely eye opening," Coleman said. "We have people who were donors that are now needing our services. That's OK. That's what we're here for: to serve. I am so proud of my staff during COVID. On March 2, 2020, we had our ribbon-cutting for our pantry expansion. We moved our pantry over and we were so excited because for the first time we had all of our programs under one roof. Then 13 days later the entire country shut down."

Coleman said the Shalom Center stepped up and didn't close.

"We couldn't close because that's what we do. We serve. We are a human and social service agency. How do you close when there's a pandemic and that's when people need you the most?" she said.

"For two years we didn't work from home. We stayed completely open. We re-modified how our programs were served, but we never closed. We never stopped serving. Our pantry never closed its doors. We still served outside by changing how we delivered food; our soup kitchen remained open and meals were given out. Our shelter remained open," Coleman said.

In 2021, Coleman said the nonprofit saw a 67% increase in folks receiving assistance from their pantry.

"It was mindboggling. We had to adjust quick," Coleman said. "We are here in emergencies. We are here to fill in the gaps. ... If not the Shalom Center, where?"

Coleman said everyone is one paycheck or tragedy away from needing such support.

Big announcement

Coleman said the nonprofit will make a major announcement Thursday. She said it's "top secret."

The nonprofit plans to make its announcement at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

"We want to share some amazing news about our future. It's huge. It's a huge announcement and it will impact our entire community," Coleman said. "You don't want to miss this amazing news. It's very exciting."

Tickets for the anniversary event are $40 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com through Wednesday. The event will include a silent auction, an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres and live music.

