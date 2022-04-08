WATCH NOW: Shalom Center to expand services with new $2.4 million addition

SOMERS -- The Shalom Center is expanding.

Executive director Tamarra Coleman made the announcement in front of an audience of nearly 300 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Ballroom during the nonprofit organization's 40th anniversary celebration Thursday evening.

The local organization, headquartered at 4314 39th Ave., provides emergency shelter, hot meals, groceries and guidance to help assist thousands of area residents in need. The Shalom Center hosts the longest running soup kitchen in the county, a 24/7, 82-bed shelter facility and a 10,000-square-foot food pantry and distribution center.

It will soon do much more.

Coleman announced a 10,500-square foot addition will soon be constructed on the property to serve as a warming center in the winter and cooling center in summer months. It will provide washing machines and dryers to people in need of clean clothing. For families in need of energy or rental assistance, the new facility will have professionals to help connect them with vital services.

"We noticed quickly how individuals and families in our community just didn't know where to go to get help. They didn't know who to call or where to turn. I quickly realized that Kenosha doesn't have a place they could really call when they need some support, other than (relying on) 211, which is physically calling a number through the United Way.

"They didn't have a physical person that they could go and talk to and say, 'I need rental assistance, I need whatever it may be I need.' They didn't have that. We looked and searched high and low. We said, 'You know what? How long are we going to keep talking about what we don't have? Let's just get it!'" Coleman said.

Coleman explained "the Shalom Center is going to build again" on its property "in the back of our land." that abuts Bain-Nelson, Inc.

"It's really Shalom Center's responsibility," Coleman said. "It's our space. This is what we do every day - take care of people and impact lives. So, why not have a resource center where people can come and get the services, the case management, the wrap-around services that they need to continue to make a better life for themselves. That's what they are asking for." We do the food really well, we do the shelter well. But if you're not a client of ours we're sending you to another resource. Why can't we take care of all that at the Shalom Center? A one-stop shop."

Donor underwrites cost

The $2.4 million addition has been underwritten by an anonymous donor, Coleman said. Renderings of the new facility were on display Thursday night.

"That is a person who believes in our mission, vision and goals," Coleman said. "We can't thank that anonymous donor enough. Because of that we are going to be able to help so many more people. Way more. It's pretty cool isn't it? We're excited. Hope is going to march on because of this."

Mitch Ferraro said he was honored to serve as the event's emcee.

"The Shalom Center is a huge staple in our community and helps a lot of people," he said. "I've worked at the Shalom Center in the soup kitchen with my kids before and you get to see the impact first hand on how they're helping the community."

Governor's proclamation

Gov. Tony Evers issued a proclamation celebrating the announcement. Peter Barca, the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and the area's former state representative, spoke on behalf of Evers.

"What a tremendous surprise to see this unveiling for 40 years," Barca said. "As a former superintendent of schools, the governor obviously recognizes the incredible role community nonprofit organizations play in the life of a community."

