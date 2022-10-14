WATCH NOW: Sharing Center holds community breakfast, talks support and changes in programs

TREVOR — As economic positions change for families and individuals in Kenosha County, the needs for services have noticeably increased.

The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, gathered Thursday with representatives of local churches, schools, municipalities and organizations to share programming changes and discussed how to help as the economy affects communities.

Stephanie Witkiewicz, the center’s pantry manager, noted how invisible homelessness in the county can seem.

“When you’re in a metropolitan area, you can certainly identify someone who is struggling with the housing issue,” she said. “Out here you don’t see it (but) it is happening every day,” Witkiewicz said. “Since having this position, I’ve been very shocked by the fact that there are so many people living in their vehicles. There are people who are living in their storage units. We have some abandoned spaces in this area (and) we have some densely wooded areas that people are tenting in.”

According to the center’s database, 257 homeless families have been assisted by The Sharing Center.

“(In) order to be legitimately homeless, you cannot have access to any water or power,” she said. “This does not include anyone who is doubling up, couch surfing, living in a camper with access to water or living with family members but cannot sustain themselves on their own.”

Witkiewicz said housing has been challenging to find and keep, as rent has significantly increased at some properties.

In an effort to help with food options, the center offers online ordering, food for dietary restrictions, fresh food options, pet food, cleaning supplies and hygiene supplies. Witkiewicz said the center is flexible and offers delivery, curbside pickup and arranges after-hours shopping.

Although The Sharing Center is known as a food distribution site, Witkiewicz said more programs are offered, such as the Employment Partnership.

Witkiewicz said: “Food opens the door to opportunity. When someone walks through our door, a lot of times they are coming for food, which is what the public knows us for. What we’re trying to do is to find what the reasons that they’re asking for food in the first place,” Witkiewicz said. “We partner with companies and we encourage people to look for employment. I have paper applications (and) on our website there’s an employment page, you can click on those links to those partner companies and go right to their employment offerings.”

Thursday’s event was the second from The Sharing Center sparked by a host of questions about available resources. The event included presentations by Women’s and Children’s Horizons and Kenosha Area Family and Aging about their efforts to serve the community.

“When the pandemic began, there were just a lot of new programs for crisis needs, and I was getting a lot of calls from schools and municipalities and churches asking ‘What’s out there, what’s going on,’” said Sharing Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville.

“We’ve gone from being just a food pantry to really having to be a resource center and a crisis provider,” she said.

“People often think the West End probably has less need than maybe the other side of I-94, the city or that entire area on the eastern end,” Pomaville said. “Poverty looks different, how people navigate poverty is completely different. As providers look to come to the western part of the county to provide services, it’s been helpful we can instruct them how you market in this area, and how people are navigating their unmet needs so that we can meet those needs quicker.”

The public is encouraged to call 262-298-5535, or visit online at thesharingcenter.net to learn more about monetary donations and view a list of needed items. Things in need include: peanut butter, soups and stews, spaghetti-o’s and ravioli, jelly, cereal, baked beans, canned refried and garbanzo beans, dry beans, diaper wipes, flour, sugar, eggs, milk, potatoes, onions and yams.