WATCH NOW: 'Shark-n-Stein' and 'Rick and Morty' launch in Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha camp finale

“Shark-n-Stein” and “Rick and Morty” took to the water of the Kenosha Harbor on Saturday as though they were built for it.
In fact, they were.
The rowboats, constructed by members of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, were launched at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
Instructors with the Chicago Maritime Arts Center helped launch the boats, which culminated the club’s 10-day summer boat building camp. Sponsored by Snap-on and Offsite, the camp was open to BGCK members ages 11-17, and offered kids the opportunity to learn woodworking, problem-solving and teamwork skills.
“It’s a youth vocational program, disguised as a recreational program,” said Joe Rickard, co-founder of the program and board member of the Chicago Maritime Arts Center, “They don’t realize they’re learning something.”
Tara Panasewicz, CEO of BGCK, praised the program, saying she looked forward to it hopefully continuing next year. “We would love to have this back,” Panasewicz said. “The kids had such a wonderful experience.”
Kathy Holland, BGCK director of operations, said the program taught the children real-world STEM fields skills, including measuring, planning and designing.
“These were piles of wood,” Holland said, pointing to the completed boats.
Her sentiments were shared by Jim Buck, president of the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. “This is really good, it’s great the kids had the opportunity to build something,” he said.
The launch, dampened a bit by rain, was a success, and the kids went in groups of three in the rowboats around the Kenosha Harbor as Patrick McBriarty, the program’s coordinator, instructed them from his kayak.
Positive reaction
Makael Phillips, who worked on “Shark-n-Stein,” said he joined the program after his school counselor told him about the camp. He said he was surprised when he learned the kids would be building the boats themselves.
“I didn’t know we had to build it like a puzzle,” Phillips said. “It was fun ... it was a little hard.”
Zach Dalton, who worked on the “Rick and Morty,” said that “at first I thought it was boring,” but that he ultimately had fun.
Monique Williams said her daughter, Riziyah, was “dedicated everyday” to the camp from the start.
“I think this is great for the kids, introducing them to new things,” Williams said.
The program also offered transportation for the kids to-and-from the camp, which Williams said helped a lot of parents, herself included.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Williams said, “a good experience.”
Possible return
Rickard voiced interest in offering another boat building camp next year.
The Chicago Maritime Arts Center boat building program is based in Chicago, but Rickard said the excitement and easy lake access in Kenosha made it a good fit, as long as they could find the volunteers to staff the camp.
“We’ve discovered there’s a lot of demand,” Rickard said. “The parents are into it, the kids are into it.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. For more information, or to support similar community programs visit www.BGCKenosha.org.