WATCH NOW: 'Shark-n-Stein' and 'Rick and Morty' launch in Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha camp finale

Her sentiments were shared by Jim Buck, president of the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. “This is really good, it’s great the kids had the opportunity to build something,” he said.

The launch, dampened a bit by rain, was a success, and the kids went in groups of three in the rowboats around the Kenosha Harbor as Patrick McBriarty, the program’s coordinator, instructed them from his kayak.

Positive reaction

Makael Phillips, who worked on “Shark-n-Stein,” said he joined the program after his school counselor told him about the camp. He said he was surprised when he learned the kids would be building the boats themselves.

“I didn’t know we had to build it like a puzzle,” Phillips said. “It was fun ... it was a little hard.”

Zach Dalton, who worked on the “Rick and Morty,” said that “at first I thought it was boring,” but that he ultimately had fun.

Monique Williams said her daughter, Riziyah, was “dedicated everyday” to the camp from the start.

“I think this is great for the kids, introducing them to new things,” Williams said.