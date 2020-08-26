WATCH NOW: Sheriff Beth confirms one killed in Kenosha unrest, two injured

×
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed that one person has died following the unrest in Kenosha early Wednesday morning.
“One was a fatal shooting, two were injured and I don’t know the severity of the two (injured),” said Beth. “I don’t know if there was more than one shooter or just a single one.”
Beth said the person who was fatally shot was a male, but Beth said he was uncertain whether the male was an adult. He said both the shooter in the fatal shooting and the male who was killed are white.
Dozens of shots were heard near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road late Tuesday night, where Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered, and where a couple earlier scuffles that didn't lead to gunfire occurred between demonstrators and armed individuals.
Beth did not have further details about the incident but said Kenosha Police and the FBI are investigating the fatal shooting.
“The FBI was there helping us tonight, so they’re working together,” he said.
Beth said an outside agency’s law enforcement tactical team picked up one person who was shot and the other walked into Froedtert Kenosha Hospital nearby at 6308 8th Ave.
Flowers left at scene
A bouquet of flowers left at the scene in the 2800 block of 40th Street of an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha on Sunday. The man, Jacob Blake, remains hospitalized in serious condition as of late Monday morning.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Church sign
The sign for the Bradford Community Church, 5810 8th Ave., was melted during a fire Sunday night at a used car lot on Sheridan Road. The historic church, built in 1907, appeared to avoid any significant damage as a result of the blaze.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Used car lot photo 2
Employees look over the damage at a used car lot on Sheridan Road. The lot was set on fire Sunday night by rioters in response to an officer-involved shooting.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Used car lot photo
Amidst massive destruction at this used car lot on Sheridan Road from rioting Sunday night in response to an officer-involved shooting, a handful of vehicles escaped rather unscathed.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL
Boost Mobile
The windows of Boost Mobile are broken after protests in Kenosha.
Lee Newspapers
Boost Mobile
The window of Boost Mobile is broken after protests in Kenosha.
Lee Enterprises
Car Corral
Protesters damaged vehicles at 30th Avenue Car Corral, 4422 30th Ave., in Kenosha.
Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church
Pastor Erik David Carlson standing near the sign for Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church destroyed when rioters burned autos at Car Corral at 8th street and Sheridan Road Sunday night. Carlson reports it appeared that the church building at 5810 Eighth Ave. suffered no structural damage but smelled strongly of smoke inside when he visited Monday morning.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church
Pastor Erik David Carlson standing near the sign for Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church destroyed when rioters burned autos at Car Corral at 8th street and Sheridan Road Sunday night. Carlson reports it appeared that the church building at 5810 Eighth Ave. suffered no structural damage but smelled strongly of smoke inside when he visited Monday morning.
Graffiti
Protesters tagged a wall with graffiti.
Damage
Damage to windows is seen after a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Burned buildings
Buildings were burned Sunday night after a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Post office
The post office was damaged during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Graffiti
Protesters tagged buildings with grafitti Sunday night during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha.
