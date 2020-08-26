WATCH NOW: Sheriff Beth confirms one killed in Kenosha unrest, two injured

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed that one person has died following the unrest in Kenosha early Wednesday morning.

“One was a fatal shooting, two were injured and I don’t know the severity of the two (injured),” said Beth. “I don’t know if there was more than one shooter or just a single one.”

Beth said the person who was fatally shot was a male, but Beth said he was uncertain whether the male was an adult. He said both the shooter in the fatal shooting and the male who was killed are white.

Dozens of shots were heard near the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road late Tuesday night, where Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered, and where a couple earlier scuffles that didn't lead to gunfire occurred between demonstrators and armed individuals.

Beth did not have further details about the incident but said Kenosha Police and the FBI are investigating the fatal shooting.

“The FBI was there helping us tonight, so they’re working together,” he said.

Beth said an outside agency’s law enforcement tactical team picked up one person who was shot and the other walked into Froedtert Kenosha Hospital nearby at 6308 8th Ave.

