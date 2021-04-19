WATCH NOW: Sheriff Beth reflects on local gun violence: "We're not Mayberry anymore"

With a spate of recent mass shootings across the nation, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth Monday acknowledged that Kenosha is no longer an outlier to the gun violence that has more frequently been associated with neighboring communities like Racine and Waukegan, Ill.
“When I started in 1982 as a deputy sheriff,” Beth said. “If we had one homicide every other year that was huge.”
Beth presided over a Monday afternoon press conference at the Kenosha Public Safety Building about the Sunday morning fatal shootings at the Somers House tavern.
Killed in the incident, Beth said, were Cedric D. Gaston, 24, of Kenosha; Atkeem D. Stevenson, 26, of Kenosha; and Kevin T. Donaldson, 22 of Kenosha. Beth also officially announced the name of the suspect, 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson of Racine.
A bond hearing was held for Vinson Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
In starting his 16-minute press conference in which he shared details of the Sunday incident, Beth noted the increase in violent crime nationwide and noted that Kenosha is no longer insulated.
“It’s a difficult day in Kenosha and recently I learned that there have been 40 mass shootings in America in the last month. To think Kenosha is a part of that just breaks your heart,” Beth said.
Beth mentioned the 2009 robbery and murder at Shirl’s Ice Cream on Sheridan Road that left 18-year-old Robert Wilde dead and 43-year-old James Hagelund wounded.
“That crippled our city,” Beth said. “But today, we can handle a shooting and people can brush it off. Things are different now. We’re not Mayberry anymore.”
Beth said he used to describe the community “as an island between Waukegan and Chicago on the south and Milwaukee on the north.
“We had a great handle on crime and on issues that were out there,” Beth said. “We could handle these issues before they got bad. We are becoming more like the northern suburbs of Chicago. A lot of these issues are coming to Kenosha.”