WATCH NOW: Sheriff Beth reflects on local gun violence: "We're not Mayberry anymore"

With a spate of recent mass shootings across the nation, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth Monday acknowledged that Kenosha is no longer an outlier to the gun violence that has more frequently been associated with neighboring communities like Racine and Waukegan, Ill.

“When I started in 1982 as a deputy sheriff,” Beth said. “If we had one homicide every other year that was huge.”

Beth presided over a Monday afternoon press conference at the Kenosha Public Safety Building about the Sunday morning fatal shootings at the Somers House tavern.

Killed in the incident, Beth said, were Cedric D. Gaston, 24, of Kenosha; Atkeem D. Stevenson, 26, of Kenosha; and Kevin T. Donaldson, 22 of Kenosha. Beth also officially announced the name of the suspect, 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson of Racine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A bond hearing was held for Vinson Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

In starting his 16-minute press conference in which he shared details of the Sunday incident, Beth noted the increase in violent crime nationwide and noted that Kenosha is no longer insulated.