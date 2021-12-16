WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Department hands out honors, announces promotions during recognition ceremony

The week after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake soon won’t be forgotten around these parts, as rioters wreaked havoc throughout the city.

Those days and nights that followed also put a strain on law enforcement, as officers tried to maintain control and keep the city safe, and many found themselves right in the line of fire.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Sgt. Brian Doe was one such person, and he suffered a serious injury as he attempted to protect the Kenosha County Courthouse with his team.

And for those efforts, Doe on Thursday morning was presented a Purple Heart during the department’s annual Awards and Promotion ceremony at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. The Purple Heart award is the fourth-highest honor given by the department.

The day after Blake was shot, Aug. 24, 2020, Doe was assigned to work crowd control in front of the courthouse, Sgt. David Wright, who led the ceremony, said during the presentation.

“Rioters were throwing projectiles at the crowd control team, including water bottles, rocks, tools, fireworks and ‘Molotov cocktails,’” Wright said. “While in his position, an unknown subject threw an explosive device behind Sgt. Doe, which detonated directly next to him.”

The shrapnel from the device hit Doe, which injured his right arm and right leg, and led to the loss of hearing in his right ear, Wright said. After receiving immediate medical attention, Doe went right back to work.

“After his right arm and leg were bandaged, due to the open, bleeding wounds, Sgt. Doe returned to his position behind the crowd control team and continued to protect the courthouse with his team,” Wright said.

Deputy receives Silver Star

On Dec. 20, 2020, Deputy Colin Coultrip responded to a report of a male who had fallen through the ice on Hooker Lake, in the 23000 block of 80th Place, Salem Lakes. The man was in the middle of the lake and thrashing around in the water, Wright said.

“Upon arrival, Deputy Coultrip observed the subject in the water waving his arms,” Wright said. “The temperature was 30 degrees, and there was a thin layer of ice on top of the water.”

With the help of a canoe on shore, Coultrip made his way to the subject and get him out of the water. The canoe then capsized, which sent both the deputy and the man into about six feet of water, Wright said.

After Coultrip was able to get back onto the ice, he helped the man do the same, and both eventually made it to shore, where they were treated by rescue personnel.

“Deputy Coultrip performed an act of bravery at the risk of his own life, and undoubtedly saved this man’s life,” Wright said.

Life-saving awards

Deputies Jon Thomas Jones, Joseph Geissman, David Gomez, Kyle Bissonnette, Brian Koschnitzke and Thomas Tritschler, along with Kenosha Police Department Officer Paul Chase, all received citations for life-saving efforts.

Koschnitzke and Bissonnette responded Oct. 17, 2020, to the Wamart in Somers for a report of an elderly male who had fallen in one of the aisles and was unconscious and not breathing. The deputies confirmed the man was in cardiac arrest and performed CPR and prepared a defibrillator, which ultimately saved the man’s life, Wright said.

“Working as a team, (they) provided chest compressions to the man and delivered a life-saving shock to the patient,” he said. “... Their quick response and actions were pivotal in saving this man’s life.”

Geissman, Gomez and Chase were dispatched Oct. 29, 2020, to a water-related call in a small boat harbor by Lake Michigan, where they found a boat loose and a man in the water, Wright said.

Chase was holding onto the male subject when the deputies arrived, and with the help of Geissman, pulled him out of the water. Geissman began CPR and Gomez arrived to assist with that endeavor.

“While doing CPR, deputies were able to get a pulse and continued to do CPR until the Kenosha Fire Department arrived,” Wright said. “The male subject ultimately survived.”

Tritschler on March 30 responded to an overdose call, and when he arrived, found a unconscious, nonbreathing female patient lying face up on the ground. After two doses of Narcan and CPR, the patient began to breathe again, Wright said.

“Deputy Tritschler’s quick response and actions were crucial in saving this woman’s life,” he said.

On June 22, Thomas Jones was northbound on Highway Y (22nd Avenue)when he observed a vehicle with an expired registration. The driver failed to stop and led the deputy on a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 mph and eventually went into Racine County, where the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and a tree.

Thomas Jones was able to get the driver out of the vehicle, which then started on fire, Wright said.

“Deputy Jones assisted the driver out of the vehicle through the passenger side window and away from the burning vehicle,” he said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, then to the Kenosha County Jail on a number of criminal charges, Wright said.

K9 receives certificate

Special agent Jason Salerno, of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and his K9 Sandy were honored with a certificate of appreciation for their efforts during the recent Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Salerno and Sandy, an explosive detection K9, assisted the department alongside bomb technicians and courthouse security.

“Without his dedication, the (department) would have had to request assistance from several other law enforcement agencies to accomplish the same mission,” Wright said. “Due to (their) steadfast devotion and highly competent manner, the courthouse security mission went smoothly and without contention.”

Several earn promotions

Thursday morning’s program opened with a number of recent promotions within the ranks.

Promoted to captain were Daniel Ruth and Tony Gonzalez; promoted to lieutenant Bryan Easter and Keith Fonk; promoted to sergeant were Kent Waldow, Joseph Zarletti and Ryan Gott; promoted to detective were Justin McCoy, Scott Becker and Jacob Castillo; and promoted to corporal were Kari Eschmann, Shawn Bogdala and Matthew Rairie.

Bogdala and fellow correctional officers Randy Julius and Trisha Colbert each were named Correctional Professionals of the Year.

Sheriff David Beth said the promotion and awards ceremony always fills him with pride.

“I figured out in my 19 years, everyone is a supervisor or has been promoted, I had the chance to promote them,” he said. “To watch them grow, excel and to make the most positive changes you could to this department and this community, it is a proud moment for me.

“As I get closer to retirement, at least I know that I leave this in very good hands with a great group of men and women that will continue to keep this department and everything we’ve done at the top tier,” Beth said.

