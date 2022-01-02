WATCH NOW: Shipmates forever: Local Navy Club marks 80 years

2021 was a big year for the Navy Club of Kenosha Ship 40.

On Dec. 7, club members celebrated the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which propelled the United States into World War II.

Club member Heath Ryan wrote out a history, which was presented by Dean Jensen at the Civil War Museum to an audience of about 70 people at the club’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony.

While Dec. 7, 1941, is a date that will live in infamy — as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously declared — the local club was actually chartered a few weeks earlier, on Nov. 16, 1941, predating the sneak attack.

“The timing, right before Pearl Harbor, was a coincidence,” said Dick Stader, a club member for 15 years and the group’s senior executive officer. “I was a 6-year-old kid in 1941, but we did know that we would probably have to go to war with Japan.”

Eighty years later, the local club is still going strong.

In fact, Ship 40 is the largest Navy Club in Wisconsin.

The national Navy Club of the U.S. is made up of individual “Ships” located throughout the country.

“There were several in the state at one time,” said Paul Meyer, the club commander and a club member for three years. “Now there are only a few left, including Ship 75 in Fond du Lac, Ship 60 in Racine and our group.”

Ship 40 has 63 active members, compared to 27 in Racine and 44 in Fond du Lac.

‘All about helping veterans’

What helps keep the local group active is its focus, Meyer said.

“We are all about helping veterans,” including taking Christmas gift bags to all the veterans in local assisted living centers and nursing homes. Each bag, Meyer said, “contained a teddy bear and a small American flag. And the bears were the most popular item.”

Club members also work with veterans who live in the Downtown Dayton Care Center.

“We had a couple club members — they’ve both passed now — who lived there,” Stader said. “We got to know them really well, and they were really great.”

While COVID-19 restrictions curtailed a lot of the club’s outreach the past several months, “we hope to get back to doing more in person as soon as possible,” Meyer said. “We’re a social, military club, and we like to be visible in the community.”

Added Jensen, the club historian and a five-year member, “We like to be an active club.”

Since Jensen joined the group, “they have involved me in so many things, and usually I would be hesitant to get involved,” he said, adding, “I’m really glad I became a member.”

Jensen credits Meyer for being “a great motivator for this club.”

“The club operates better when you get more people involved in the activities,” Meyer said. “We get 35 to 40 members at our meetings and have more than a dozen really active members. And we’re always looking for new members to join and to get involved.”

After meeting remotely over Zoom for several months, Ship 40 has been meeting at the Job Center, with a big space “that allows us to socially distance,” Meyer said.

‘Old Navy’

Meyer, Jensen and Stader are all Navy veterans, but the national organization is open to “any citizen of the United States who has served, or is now serving, in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard, including in the Reserves.

Stader, who served from 1963 to 1973, jokes that he was in the “old Navy” — the branch of the service and not the chain store — because “I learned from the guys in World War II,” he said while meeting over coffee at Sazzy B Downtown in mid-December.

“It was a different time and a totally different Navy from now,” Stader explained. “I served at the tail end of the Korean War and through the Vietnam War.”

Stader talked about the long periods of being at sea, away from his family.

“We had letters back then but no daily phone calls or Facetime like they do now,” he said, recalling the rigors of trying to “patch through” an overseas phone call through the ship’s radio operators.

The Toledo, Ohio, native served on six different ships, ending his Navy career working as a recruiter at Great Lakes Naval Station in northern Illinois. That’s how he ended up living in Kenosha.

Jensen, who served in the Navy from 1964 to 1968, joined with Stader in talking about the love of the night sky while on the open seas.

“It’s so peaceful and calm out on the water,” Jensen said. “You can do a lot of thinking about your place in the world and what life is really all about. I would look up at the sky and think ‘I’m seeing the same stars as the whole world is.’”

Meyer — in the Navy from 1964 to 1970 — also recalls less peaceful times on the water.

“When you’re on a huge ship, and you take a roll, you realize the immense power of water,” he said.

Though Ship 40 is a Navy Club, the Kenosha group welcomes Army and Air Force veterans as associate members, too.

“We’re all veterans here and have a lot of camaraderie,” Stader said. “We like to joke around and have a good time.”

Adds Jensen, “What’s great is that we’re not just a social club — although we are that — but it has meaning, too.”

