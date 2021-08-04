WATCH NOW: Siblings retire from Kenosha Achievement Center after 50 years

With the help of the newly formed KAC, established in 1964, Jo Jo graduated from Bradford High School and Mario from Tremper High School. They were assigned to different schools because the classes were so large, explained Alia.

“It was wonderful to see them go on stage,” Alia said. “Mario was able to walk across on crutches, and Jo Jo was helped by (Bradford’s) principal.”

KAC careers

Mario began working at the KAC in 1971, while Jo Jo began there in 1972. Both were employed in what was then known as the sheltered employment program.

They performed jobs like helping sort parts for local manufacturers and attaching labels to packaging. They also learned new skills, some on the job and some in formal classes.

“I learned about cooking and how to crochet,” Jo Jo said.

Jo Jo became a member of a 4-H Club and took blue ribbons for her handiwork at the Kenosha County Fair.

Mario, who is good with numbers, did clerical work and time card record-keeping in the KAC offices.

Throughout their tenures, the two strove to help those around them both through their work and by example, said Alia.