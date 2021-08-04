WATCH NOW: Siblings retire from Kenosha Achievement Center after 50 years

It’s not often these days that someone works for the same employer for over a half-century. Let alone two people from the same family.
But this is what siblings Mario and Josephine Spizzirri accomplished when they retired in March after a 50-year run at the Kenosha Achievement Center.
Mario, 70, and Josephine, 68, were born with cerebral palsy. From the time they graduated from Kenosha Unified schools until this spring, the pair engaged in daily work and leisure opportunities hosted by the KAC.
In a recent interview from their Kenosha home, where the Spizzirri siblings are cared for by their mother, Maria, and aunt, Ida Alia, the family shared their KAC journey.
Came from Italy
Mario was born in Italy to Maria and Giacomo Spizzirri in 1950. The parents emigrated to Kenosha, where Josephine, who goes by Jo Jo, was born in 1952.
Both children were diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that can affect mobility, muscle tone and posture. They began their education at the Kenosha Orthopedic School, now known as the Jefferson Annex.
They then attended the Jane Vernon Orthopedic Wing after it was built in 1962, continuing their studies until they had amassed the credits needed for graduation from high school.
With the help of the newly formed KAC, established in 1964, Jo Jo graduated from Bradford High School and Mario from Tremper High School. They were assigned to different schools because the classes were so large, explained Alia.
“It was wonderful to see them go on stage,” Alia said. “Mario was able to walk across on crutches, and Jo Jo was helped by (Bradford’s) principal.”
KAC careers
Mario began working at the KAC in 1971, while Jo Jo began there in 1972. Both were employed in what was then known as the sheltered employment program.
They performed jobs like helping sort parts for local manufacturers and attaching labels to packaging. They also learned new skills, some on the job and some in formal classes.
“I learned about cooking and how to crochet,” Jo Jo said.
Jo Jo became a member of a 4-H Club and took blue ribbons for her handiwork at the Kenosha County Fair.
Mario, who is good with numbers, did clerical work and time card record-keeping in the KAC offices.
Throughout their tenures, the two strove to help those around them both through their work and by example, said Alia.
“People were surprised by what I was able to do,” Jo Jo said. “Some people told me, ‘I need another one like you. We’re not going to find another one.’”
Jo Jo’s contributions also included sharing her experiences and health challenges with KAC staff and fellow participants.
Among those challenges was having breast cancer twice, resulting in her undergoing a double mastectomy.
“I talked about what I went through, because other people don’t know what to do,” she said.
Mario’s forte has always been a good sense of direction, he said.
“I sometimes helped the bus drivers who took us to the KAC,” he said.
Other highlights of their time at the KAC included meeting sports celebrities and politicians and participating on group vacations organized by KAC staff.
“There were not so many programs or people working at KAC at first,” Jo Jo said.
Jo Jo and Mario’s work experience at the KAC has evolved into what is now adult pre-vocational training, notes Ron Klemme, KAC adult program manager.
“We help individuals build up their independence by breaking down barriers, doing a wide variety of activities and helping develop work skills,” Klemme said.
Jo Jo says that among the things she liked best about her time at the KAC was “meeting people and how we all helped each other.”
Jo Jo has always used a wheelchair to get around. In his younger years, Mario walked with crutches and drove a car, but now he uses a wheelchair, too.
Retirement
Although their official “retirement” was this spring, the siblings have not attended the KAC in person since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
Since retiring this summer, the two have enjoyed time at home. Mario plays online computer games and looks up information on Google. Jo Jo likes using her smart phone to stay connected with friends and family.
“I like to relax in my retirement,” Mario said.
“Now it’s just ‘my time,’” added Jo Jo.
The two said that speaking to their colleagues at the KAC and sharing their lives with the media is important to them.
“Some people complain about things and their pain,” Jo Jo said. “I want to tell people, ‘Look at me, I hope I can help you guys.’”
“You can’t blame anybody (for the way things are),” Mario said. “We have to make it fun and enjoy life.”