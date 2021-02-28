WATCH NOW: SiFi Networks huts coming to Kenosha, will develop conduit for high-speed internet

The huts are coming.
And with them, the promise of better and more affordable internet speeds — one gigabyte, to be exact — for residents who live in the City of Kenosha.
Last month, the Parks and Transit commissions, along with the Public Works Committee, approved three locations for SiFi Networks huts, which would serve to support more than 600 miles of fiberoptic cables to serve the entire city in the next two years.
The hut locations are at:
• Nash Park, on the northwest corner at 56th Street.
• The city’s Transit Center at 4303 39th Ave., on the northwest side of the property just south of 42nd Street.
• The Brown Bank drive-through lot in Uptown, at 6200 24th Ave.
In September, the city approved a deal with SiFi, an agreement in which the company would privately fund 100 percent of the total cost — at least $90 million — to develop the fiberoptic network over a two-year period. The aim is to transform Kenosha into a FiberCity™ with SiFi Networks’ trademarked universal fiberoptic network.
In addition to residential and commercial access to the fiberoptic-based internet, the network would support a number of Smart City applications to more efficiently manage everything from public works to e-health.
First step
Ed St. Peter, the city’s project manager, said the first step in initiating construction of the network is locating the huts, each of which can service 25,000 customers for a total of 75,000 parcels.
“In the city, we don’t even have 40,000 property owners,” St. Peter said. “So, there’s plenty of capacity for the future.”
In addition to the huts, SiFi is installing about 50 cabinets to support the fiberoptic network and provide coverage throughout Kenosha. Each cabinet can serve as many as 10,000 customers, commercial or residential, within the city.
Construction on the huts will start at the end of the summer or early fall, with between up to 10 crews of eight to 12 people on each crew installing between 1,500 to 2,000 feet per day of fiberoptic lines, St. Peter said.
The installation will involve “micro-trenching,” or slicing into the ground at a width of two inches and a depth of 12 to 18 inches. Crews will then lay tubes into the trenches. Each of the trenches will have multiple sets of fibers.
“At each corner, they’ll have a little box, and — this is the term they use — they ‘blow the fiber in,’” St. Peter said. “Typically, cable is copper, but this fiber is really light. The technology is just amazing.”
When all is said and done, 600 miles of fiberoptics will have been installed, St. Peter said during an interview Wednesday.
“So, within two years they’re guaranteeing ... the entire city will have fiber,” he said. “... The speed is just unbelievable.”
St. Peter said the new network would “definitely be competition” for the existing market in Kenosha, primarily served by Spectrum.
Not an ISP
SiFi itself is not an internet service provider, but companies could lease their network to provide access, to which residents would then subscribe, according to St. Peter.
In Fullerton, Calif., SiFi’s first “FiberCity,” there are two new companies that provide services for internet access to residents, St. Peter said.
“Their high-speed, 1 gig is lower than the price that Spectrum and Charter (charge) out there,” he said. “So, they’re offering faster speed at a lower price. So there’s no question that having this fiber is going to drive competition, which for the resident is nothing but good. And, at no cost to the city. (SiFi is) spending at least $90 million to install this.
“When they hook up and we switch over from where we are — which is Spectrum — to their service, we will pay them the same thing we pay Spectrum, for the same service, only at high speed. That’s in our current agreement.”
Later this year, a service provider — which has yet to be selected — will be contacting homeowners to ask whether they want the fiberoptic service to their home, which is subscription-based.
According to city officials, the network developer chose Kenosha because the city was looking toward its future.
“They made a choice because they looked at us as a community that was beginning to look at Smart Cities and the development of our Downtown,” Mayor John Antaramian said.
