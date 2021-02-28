WATCH NOW: SiFi Networks huts coming to Kenosha, will develop conduit for high-speed internet

When all is said and done, 600 miles of fiberoptics will have been installed, St. Peter said during an interview Wednesday.

“So, within two years they’re guaranteeing ... the entire city will have fiber,” he said. “... The speed is just unbelievable.”

St. Peter said the new network would “definitely be competition” for the existing market in Kenosha, primarily served by Spectrum.

Not an ISP

SiFi itself is not an internet service provider, but companies could lease their network to provide access, to which residents would then subscribe, according to St. Peter.

In Fullerton, Calif., SiFi’s first “FiberCity,” there are two new companies that provide services for internet access to residents, St. Peter said.

“Their high-speed, 1 gig is lower than the price that Spectrum and Charter (charge) out there,” he said. “So, they’re offering faster speed at a lower price. So there’s no question that having this fiber is going to drive competition, which for the resident is nothing but good. And, at no cost to the city. (SiFi is) spending at least $90 million to install this.