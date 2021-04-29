WATCH NOW: Six Flags Great America is ready to roll again

Roller coasters: A love story
Six Flags Great America is hugely popular with fans of roller coasters. The park's coasters include:
Pro: With a double track, the Red and Blue trains race each other.
Con: This wooden coaster, which debuted in 1981, is a rough ride. Expect to get off the Eagle with a case of whiplash (or at least a bad headache).
Pro: A true thrill ride for coaster fans, this was the world’s first inverted, outside-looping coaster, with your feet dangling free in the air.
Con: Too intense for some riders. (Read: me.)
Pro: This indoor coaster (opened in 2008) has more than 1,200 feet of track and twists, and riders go through a cool Gotham City railway station to get to the ride platform.
Con: Not thrilling enough for hardcore coaster riders.
Pro: A true classic. When Great America opened in 1976, this ride was called Turn of the Century and was one of the first roller coasters in the world to feature a double corkscrew.
Con: This ride truly is a Demon. As you hurtle through those corkscrew loops, you’re likely to crack your head on the restraints unless you can hold totally still. Ouch!
Pro: One of the park’s newest roller coasters (opened in 2014) is a thrill, with record-breaking speeds and a record-setting 180-foot, near vertical 85-degree drop. And it’s a smooth ride, despite being a wooden coaster.
Con: Be prepared to wait up to two hours for this ride on busy days.
Pro: This “free fly” coaster, which opened in 2017, features “onboard magnetic technology” that makes for smooth head-over-heels free-fly flips.
Con: Face-off seats allow riders to face each other as they tumble head over heels, so try not to look too scared in front of your kid sister!
Pro: This coaster, which opened in 2018, is the world’s largest looping roller coaster with “an insane hang time,” according to Hank Salemi, the theme park’s president.
Con: The words “insane hang time” have us thinking about skipping this ride in favor of a rousing show in the park’s Music Hall. But you go ahead and enjoy!
Pro: This coaster opened in 2019 as the fastest launch coaster in North America, reaching speeds of 78 miles per hour in under two seconds. Need more excitement? It also features the fastest inversion and tallest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.
Con: Are you nuts? This is not for the faint of heart (read: Me). While you wait in line for this monster, I’ll be at the Whizzer.
Pro: It’s a favorite of roller coaster fans with good reason — at 202 feet tall, 5,507 feet long and 73 mph, it’s the tallest, longest and fastest coaster at the park.
Con: That first drop (a 65-degree slope) is what we in the newspaper business call a “doozy.” Once you’re past that big drop, the rest of the ride is classic roller-coastering fun.
Pro: This is as close to flying as most of us will get. The unique design of this roller coaster has riders positioned face down and head first — just like Superman flies.
Con: For hardcore riders, Superman may be too tame, at “just” 52 mph.
Pro: It bolts out of the station, hitting 70 mph in less than four seconds.
Con: What goes up must come down ... backward and at a top speed. It may be too intense for some people.
Pro: It’s a classic cyclone-style wooden roller coaster with cavernous drops and high-banking turns.
Con: As a wooden roller coaster, it’s a rough ride. (See: American Eagle.)
Pro: This family-friendly coaster debuted when the park did, in 1976. It was one of the last “Speedracer” coaster models ever built.
Con: There is no “con” here. It’s the best ride ever! (Nothing too crazy, just classic roller-coaster fun.)
Pro: It’s fast, it’s smooth — and you hang over the edge on this “wing” coaster.
Con: Once you ride it, you have to get back in a long line for another run.
- Spacely’s Sprocket Rockets
Pro: A fun ride for kids (and adults). It’s a curvy, wavy, junior roller coaster with a “Jetsons” theme. How cool is that?
Con: If you shame easily (I don’t) people may giggle at an adult riding this “kiddie coaster.” Don’t let the haters keep you from this ride.