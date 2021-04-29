 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Six Flags Great America is ready to roll again
Theme Park in Action

WATCH NOW: Six Flags Great America is ready to roll again

Six Flags Great America opens for the 2021 summer season, with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The past year-plus has been a roller-coaster ride for Six Flags Great America.

The theme park in Gurnee, Ill., last had a spring opening weekend in April of 2019.

Bugs Bunny at Six Flags

After going through its summer season, followed by Fright Fest and the park’s new Holiday in the Park winter attraction in 2019, things were on track for another thrill-filled 2020 season.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything shut down.

Finally, after months of waiting, roller coaster fans can jump back on the park’s Raging Bull, Goliath and American Eagle. Likewise, fans of attractions at the park that don’t involve corkscrew turns and stomach-churning drops can enjoy live shows, “kiddie” rides and all that “healthy” theme park food.

Six Flags Vertical Velocity

Riders reach for the sky on Six Flags Great America’s Vertical Velocity roller coaster.

We’re still living in COVID times, however, so there are some changes at the park, which opened April 24.

Before you even get to the park, here’s a major change: Everyone needs to make an online reservation in advance, in keeping with the reduced attendance levels. (Bonus: We’re hoping this means shorter wait times!)

That goes for everyone, from folks visiting on a single-day ticket to longtime season pass holders.

Also, when you’re in the theme park, you are required to wear a mask at all times, unless you’re eating or drinking. (That means get ready to scream into your mask while on Batman: The Ride.)

Six Flags Goliath coaster riders

Riders tumble head over heels on The Joker, one of the roller coasters at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill.

Despite these changes, Six Flags fans will still be able to enjoy the theme park as they have for the past 40-plus years, including classic rides like the Whizzer and new coasters like Maxx Force, which joined the lineup in 2019.

If roller coasters and other thrill rides are not in your Great America plan, you can enjoy family rides — including the park’s signature Carousel at the entrance — and three children’s areas.

And there’s always time to get a funnel cake.

If you go

What: Six Flags Great America

Where: In Gurnee, Ill., just off I-94 at Grand Avenue

Cost: Daily admission starts at $29.99. Children age 2 and younger get in free. (Note: Discounts can be found on www.sixflags.com.) Also, season passes and memberships (with a monthly fee) are available on the website.

Parking: $25 daily ($40 for preferred parking); season parking passes are available on the website

Information: www.sixflags.com

COVID-19 rules: Everyone must reserve a time in advance, at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Also, all guests over the age of 2 must wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth. (Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate if you forget to bring one.)

Roller coasters: A love story

Six Flags Great America is hugely popular with fans of roller coasters. The park's coasters include:

  • American Eagle

Pro: With a double track, the Red and Blue trains race each other.

Con: This wooden coaster, which debuted in 1981, is a rough ride. Expect to get off the Eagle with a case of whiplash (or at least a bad headache).

  • Batman: The Ride

Pro: A true thrill ride for coaster fans, this was the world’s first inverted, outside-looping coaster, with your feet dangling free in the air.

Con: Too intense for some riders. (Read: me.)

  • The Dark Knight

Pro: This indoor coaster (opened in 2008) has more than 1,200 feet of track and twists, and riders go through a cool Gotham City railway station to get to the ride platform.

Con: Not thrilling enough for hardcore coaster riders.

  • The Demon

Pro: A true classic. When Great America opened in 1976, this ride was called Turn of the Century and was one of the first roller coasters in the world to feature a double corkscrew.

Con: This ride truly is a Demon. As you hurtle through those corkscrew loops, you’re likely to crack your head on the restraints unless you can hold totally still. Ouch!

  • Goliath

Pro: One of the park’s newest roller coasters (opened in 2014) is a thrill, with record-breaking speeds and a record-setting 180-foot, near vertical 85-degree drop. And it’s a smooth ride, despite being a wooden coaster.

Con: Be prepared to wait up to two hours for this ride on busy days.

  • The Joker

Pro: This “free fly” coaster, which opened in 2017, features “onboard magnetic technology” that makes for smooth head-over-heels free-fly flips.

Con: Face-off seats allow riders to face each other as they tumble head over heels, so try not to look too scared in front of your kid sister!

  • Mardi Gras Hangover

Pro: This coaster, which opened in 2018, is the world’s largest looping roller coaster with “an insane hang time,” according to Hank Salemi, the theme park’s president.

Con: The words “insane hang time” have us thinking about skipping this ride in favor of a rousing show in the park’s Music Hall. But you go ahead and enjoy!

  • Maxx Force

Pro: This coaster opened in 2019 as the fastest launch coaster in North America, reaching speeds of 78 miles per hour in under two seconds. Need more excitement? It also features the fastest inversion and tallest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.

Con: Are you nuts? This is not for the faint of heart (read: Me). While you wait in line for this monster, I’ll be at the Whizzer.

  • Raging Bull

Pro: It’s a favorite of roller coaster fans with good reason — at 202 feet tall, 5,507 feet long and 73 mph, it’s the tallest, longest and fastest coaster at the park.

Con: That first drop (a 65-degree slope) is what we in the newspaper business call a “doozy.” Once you’re past that big drop, the rest of the ride is classic roller-coastering fun.

  • Superman: The Ride

Pro: This is as close to flying as most of us will get. The unique design of this roller coaster has riders positioned face down and head first — just like Superman flies.

Con: For hardcore riders, Superman may be too tame, at “just” 52 mph.

  • Vertical Velocity

Pro: It bolts out of the station, hitting 70 mph in less than four seconds.

Con: What goes up must come down ... backward and at a top speed. It may be too intense for some people.

  • The Viper

Pro: It’s a classic cyclone-style wooden roller coaster with cavernous drops and high-banking turns.

Con: As a wooden roller coaster, it’s a rough ride. (See: American Eagle.)

  • Whizzer

Pro: This family-friendly coaster debuted when the park did, in 1976. It was one of the last “Speedracer” coaster models ever built.

Con: There is no “con” here. It’s the best ride ever! (Nothing too crazy, just classic roller-coaster fun.)

  • X-Flight

Pro: It’s fast, it’s smooth — and you hang over the edge on this “wing” coaster.

Con: Once you ride it, you have to get back in a long line for another run.

  • Spacely’s Sprocket Rockets

Pro: A fun ride for kids (and adults). It’s a curvy, wavy, junior roller coaster with a “Jetsons” theme. How cool is that?

Con: If you shame easily (I don’t) people may giggle at an adult riding this “kiddie coaster.” Don’t let the haters keep you from this ride.

What about the waterpark?

Six Flags' Hurricane Harbor waterpark — located adjacent to Great America — will open on May 29 as a separate attraction.

The waterpark will have its own entry gate.

Single-day admission tickets start at $39.99 and are available at sixflags.com/hurricaneharborchicago. 

Six Flags Members and Great America Season Passholders receive free admission to Hurricane Harbor.

Advance reservations are required. Attendance is limited to allow for social distancing.

New this year: Tsunami Surge, the world’s tallest water coaster, will debut. This ride is more than 86 feet high "and blast riders through lightning fast uphill curves and adrenaline-pumping drops using unique jet-propulsion technology."

