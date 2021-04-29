WATCH NOW: Six Flags Great America is ready to roll again

The past year-plus has been a roller-coaster ride for Six Flags Great America.

The theme park in Gurnee, Ill., last had a spring opening weekend in April of 2019.

After going through its summer season, followed by Fright Fest and the park’s new Holiday in the Park winter attraction in 2019, things were on track for another thrill-filled 2020 season.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything shut down.

Finally, after months of waiting, roller coaster fans can jump back on the park’s Raging Bull, Goliath and American Eagle. Likewise, fans of attractions at the park that don’t involve corkscrew turns and stomach-churning drops can enjoy live shows, “kiddie” rides and all that “healthy” theme park food.

We’re still living in COVID times, however, so there are some changes at the park, which opened April 24.

Before you even get to the park, here’s a major change: Everyone needs to make an online reservation in advance, in keeping with the reduced attendance levels. (Bonus: We’re hoping this means shorter wait times!)

That goes for everyone, from folks visiting on a single-day ticket to longtime season pass holders.