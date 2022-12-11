When she was 5 years old, Grace Cajiuat sang her first solo.

From there, as she grew up, Cajiut became more involved in music. At age 6, she began piano lessons and at age 10 she started conducting choirs. At age 12, she formed her own choir which won choral competitions in her home country of the Philippines.

At 20 years old, Cajiut found her way to the U.S. on a world tour with her conservatory’s chamber choir. During that year-and-a-half long tour, Cajiut visited areas of Europe, Canada, and lastly, the U.S., after her godmother in Mitchell, South Dakota, asked if she wanted to stay.

Since coming to the U.S., Cajuit has obtained a Master of Church Music from Scarritt Graduate school, a Master of Music (vocal performance) from Austin Peay State University, Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of South Carolina, along with a Master of Divinity and Master of Sacred Theology from Boston University.

She was ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church and has preached in various churches, with the longest and most recent appointment being Kenosha’s Wesley United Methodist Church.

Grace, 59, and her husband, Chris Herigstad, live in Kenosha.

What made you want to pursue your degrees?

My mother was my first conductor, and she taught me to sing my solo at age 5. I idolized my mother. She was my “She-ro” and I saw her conduct and she had that aura about her and I said, “I want to be just like her” when I was 6 years old.

What parts did you sing?

I was an alto. That’s how I learned how to read music. Being an alto taught me how to harmonize. But when I was going for my master’s in vocal performance, my mezzo soprano professor told me, “I’m sorry Grace, you’re a lyric soprano.”

Is there a piece you’ve performed that you loved?

When I was in seminary, I introduced to the group a Filipino piece. I was asked to sing the solo. Usually that solo is for a soprano, but I sang it and it turned out well.

What made you interested in conducting orchestras?

Having done choirs, it was kind of like old hat. For me, in orchestra, you’re more of a guidance counselor. You’re really not a teacher.

In conducting, I have to form the vowels. I have to do the vocal production and all of that, but in orchestra, I feel like it’s a more collegial and collaborative work. I can say that B-flat is flat, so the flutist now needs to gauge the embouchure. It’s left to the instrumentalist to find the embouchure in the mouth or the strings need more vibrato. So there is more of that. It is more collaborative and there’s more trust. So each of us develop our ears and then the instrumentalist develops his/her skill. That’s what I love about it, because it’s an exchange.

With a choir, I tend to be more controlling because you have to control the vowel sound and the formation of that sound, the breath, all of that. But for orchestra, it’s a community.

Did you consider music education?

I taught pedagogy, choral pedagogy, vocal pedagogy and conducting pedagogy. I taught in the university. That’s why I got my doctorate, so I could teach at the university level, not in music education, but I taught music education majors. I was a clinician for a school for a year and I was exhausted. It’s a lot. And you know, it’s not just the music, it’s a discipline.

What is your favorite orchestral piece?

I have done and loved “Misa Criolla” by Argentinian composer Ariel Ramírez. I did that in in River Falls with a percussion ensemble. It was a folk mass, and I had the dance professor teach us movements to dance, to do it like you would in in Argentina. At that time, the Theater Department had just done a production of “Romeo and Juliet,” so I asked if we could keep the props and the scenery from their production. They did so it was the design concept, the whole thing.

What brought you to the ministry?

I was brought up to make a difference as a follower of Jesus. That brought me to the ministry. It moved me from teaching music to serving however I can, and that includes the ministry and through music.

Your church is also involved with Curtis Strange Elementary School?

I think we’re on our eighth eighth year, and it’s only grown. Kathy Mulroy has taken it to heart to be liaison. When she and her husband go to Hawaii and, even while they are there, she will make connections and email and all of that. Thank goodness for email. She takes it seriously with what they need and we work with Diana Trammel, a guidance counselor at Curtis Strange, on things. I say it’s mutual because John Bar-Din is the principal, and they have these book libraries and all of that. They even asked us if the church would like one and, when we said yes they made at book library for us, the kids did. We’re both helping each other.

