WATCH NOW: Snow accumulation expected for New Year's weekend, local officials say they're ready

As a late snow season comes to the Kenosha area, local officials say they’re ready for whatever the winter brings. Snow removal equipment retailers, however, warn of supply shortages for customers.

After the snowfall Tuesday that quickly melted, Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Newspapers, said to expect snow accumulation — between 1 and 4 inches — this weekend, starting late Friday and going into Saturday, just in time for 2022.

“It’s a cool way to start the New Year, if you like snow,” Holiner said.

Clement Abongwa, the director of the Kenosha County Highway Department, said county crews were “definitely ready” for the snow.

“We are ready for whatever amount of snow comes our way,” Abongwa said.

Those preparations include converting 42 trucks for snow operations and installing snowplows and salt carriages that can, if needed, distribute some of the 13,000 tons of salt the county has stockpiled.

Brian Cater, deputy director of public works for the City of Kenosha, was equally confident.

“We are ready to go,” Cater said, “whatever comes at us.”

John Steinbrink Jr., director of public works for the Village of Pleasant Prairie, said that the snow season so far has been similar to last year, which also began late but ended with several large snowstorms.

“But we’re always prepared,” Steinbrink said.

Supply chain woes

For those clearing their own driveways, however, that may not be the case. Supply chain issues have caused shortages of snow removal equipment.

“We just can’t get equipment right now,” said Michael Navarre, a sales representative with Highway C Service on Wilmot Road. “We sold out pretty much right away.”

After last year’s snowfall, Navarre said people bought their equipment early, expecting a repeat for this snow season. Now, equipment may be hard to get.

“I can’t even give firm times,” Navarre said. “Whenever stuff comes in is when I’ll have it. But people are more understanding now than last year.”

Sharon O’Keefe, who was shopping around for a new snow blower Tuesday, said she felt more snow was on the way, especially after the drought this past summer.

“If we don’t get it in the summer, we get it in the winter,” O’Keefe said. “It’s not a question of if, but when.”

With snow expected this weekend, Abongwa advised drivers to be extra safe. That includes keeping 200 feet back from snowplows. Any closer, Abongwa said, vehicles are at risk of not being seen by the truck drivers. Road salt spread by the trucks can also be a hazard as well, with pieces as large as an inch across.

“Drive safely, carefully. I want everybody to enjoy the holidays in a safe environment, especially on the road,” Abongwa said.

The county highway chief also said that drivers should add time to their expected commute during bad weather to avoid being in a rush.

“That way, you can get to your destination safely,” Abongwa said.

Abongwa also said that all current highway construction projects are in winter mode, and the roadways will be clear for both plowing and traffic.

For the city, Cater said that when a snow emergency is declared, either at 4 inches of snow or when the driving conditions are hazardous, vehicles parked on city roadways have to be moved.

“I know it’s more difficult Downtown to get your car off the road,” Cater said.

However, in the case of snow emergencies, parking structures are opened for overnight parking. More information can be found on the public works page of the City of Kenosha website at kenosha.org/departments/public-works.

Snow emergencies for the city are announced on WLIP-AM 1050, Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable, the city’s 24-hour hotline at 262-653-4074, on the city website, kenosha.org, through city social media and through the city’s mass notification system, AlertSense.

Although Pleasant Prairie’s Steinbrink said he didn’t necessarily want a repeat of last year’s snowstorms, he said he wouldn’t mind some snow.

“I’m hoping for an average snowfall,” Steinbrink said. “Everyone likes a little snowfall in Wisconsin.”

