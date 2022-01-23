WATCH NOW: Snowmobile operators compete for fastest speeds at Winterfest at Great Lakes Dragaway

TOWN OF PARIS -- Speed, under control, was the name of the game Saturday as snowmobile operators raced at the Great Lakes Dragaway.

The annual Winterfest event was hosted by the Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs. Top speeds in each class netted the winner $100 at the event, which also included a raffle, heated pavilion, music and a champions ceremony.

