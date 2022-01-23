 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Snowmobile operators compete for fastest speeds at Winterfest at Great Lakes Dragaway

The annual Winterfest was hosted by the Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs at the Great Lakes Dragaway on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. It featured snowmobile operators who competed for fastest radar speeds.

TOWN OF PARIS -- Speed, under control, was the name of the game Saturday as snowmobile operators raced at the Great Lakes Dragaway.

The annual Winterfest event was hosted by the Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs. Top speeds in each class netted the winner $100 at the event, which also included a raffle, heated pavilion, music and a champions ceremony.

WATCH NOW: Village rekindles Twelfth Night celebration with caroling, bonfire and hot chocolate following yearlong pause

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village rekindled its love for warmth of community winter gatherings with its annual Twelfth Night tradition at the RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion Thursday night.

About 150 people turned out for the event, coordinated through the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau and the local historical society.

Once a tradition of the village in the 1980s that featured caroling while sharing leftover holiday treats and hot cocoa, along with a bonfire of Christmas trees, it had gone on a lengthy hiatus before being revived in 2020. A year ago, it was postponed due to a number of community safety issues.

This year's event also featured a fundraising campaign via the sale of ornaments and donations to support the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society's efforts to restore the first apparatus the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department purchased when it was first established — a 1935 Peter Pirsch Model 21 Fire Engine.

The village rekindled its love for warmth of community winter gatherings with its annual Twelfth Night tradition at the RecPlex Wruck Beach Pa…

Tommy Aikens, left, with wife McKenna and children Parker, 4, and Emery, 6, of Pleasant Prairie attend the village’s annual Twelfth Night cele…

Families turn out to enjoy the annual Twelfth Night celebration at the Wruck Beach Pavilion of the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie Thursday night,…

Dan Petitte, left, the inaugural honorary holiday "cheer meister" for Pleasant Prairie's annual Twelfth Night celebration assists Trever Schoe…

Michelle Williamson, left, Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director stands alongside Dan Petitte of Pleasant Prairie…

A crowd gathers to sing Christmas carols  around a bonfire that includes more than 100 Christmas trees disposed of safely with the help of the…

A village firefighter accepts a last-minute Christmas tree donation for the bonfire during Pleasant Prairie's Twelfth Night celebration, Thurs…

While the crowd looks on, flames shoot into the air as more than a 100 Christmas trees provided fuel for a bonfire during the Pleasant Prairie…

A Pleasant Prairie firefighter drags another tree into the bonfire during the village's Twelfth Night celebration Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.

A village firefighter stokes the pile of Christmas trees that provided a bonfire with brilliant illumination and warmth amid temperatures in t…

