WATCH NOW: Social justice groups unite in Kenosha calling for path to citizenship, end to deportations

Paola Hincapie Rendon will never forget the day U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stopped her as she was taking her daughter to school in Chicago.

“I was driving and I got stopped by ICE. They told me to pull over. I did. They told me to get out of the car. I told them: `Why?’ They wouldn’t tell me,” said Rendon-Hincapie.

She told of her experience to more than 60 people Sunday in front of the Kenosha County Detention Center, where she was joined by a number of social justice groups, including Never Again Action and Voces de La Frontera.

It was May 8, 2019.

She had asked to see a warrant. Instead, an agent placed his hand on his gun, she said, ready to use it. Her then 5-year-old daughter Layla who was fearful, saw this and sobbed as they led her mother out of her car and into a federal vehicle. An agent then took over the wheel of Hincapie Rendon’s vehicle while Layla was still inside and they headed to the home of her grandparents, Betty Rendon and Carlos Hincapie in Chicago. Betty Rendon, at the time a Lutheran student pastor, commuted to Racine ministering to a congregation. The couple was later deported.

On Sunday, Hincapie Rendon, called for a path to citizenship and demanding an end to ICE detentions and deportations.